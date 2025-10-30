Eddie Johnson Skeptical of Bucks’ 3–1 Start Due to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Unsustainable Dominance

Oct 28, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after scoring a basket in the 3rd quarter against the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo have enjoyed a solid start to the season, with the Greek Freak averaging an outstanding 36 points and 14 rebounds per game, leading the team in virtually all offensive statistics. But with all of the carrying he’s had to shoulder, one has to wonder: how long can he keep it up?

One person who isn’t too optimistic about Giannis playing like an alien for much longer is NBA veteran Eddie Johnson. He recently questioned Giannis’ early-season dominance and suggested that things look better for the Bucks than they actually are.

It’s no secret that Giannis was the only elite-level player on the Bucks heading into the 2025–26 season. They still have the likes of Myles Turner and Kyle Kuzma, who could be valuable role players, but they aren’t performing at their best. And that’s what’s concerning for Milwaukee.

“How much longer can he carry this team like that?” Johnson questioned on SiriusXM NBA Radio. “With Myles Turner playing the way he is, Kyle Kuzma being a shell of himself.”

So far, Turner is averaging just 8 points and 7 rebounds per game. Kuzma is averaging just 8 points and 4 rebounds per contest. These are essential players that the Bucks were counting on to produce more.

“That’s why I’m not really blown away by their record right now”@JumpShot8 tells @TermineRadio why he’s skeptical of Milwaukee’s 3-1 start pic.twitter.com/4RLhCPXtYr — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) October 29, 2025

It’s great that other players have stepped up in the place of Turner and Kuzma. Most notably, the 23-year-old guard Ryan Rollins has stepped up for an injured Kevin Porter Jr., but Johnson doesn’t think that his production is sustainable.

“Depending on a young player, that’s not going to work,” the former NBA sixth-man of the year stated. “So, that’s why I’m not really blown away by their record right now. It’s early in the season.”

The Bucks have also had a fairly easy schedule to start. In their first two games, Giannis and co. got the better of the Washington Wizards and then the Toronto Raptors. After that, they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road. Yesterday’s win over the New York Knicks was impressive. However, Johnson thinks that things will go south for the Bucks sooner or later.

“I’m not buying the record for Milwaukee right now. I think it’s going to turn south sooner or later.”

It’s hard to disagree with him. Giannis is already listed on the Bucks’ injury report with a knee issue, and while he’s still probable to play, it shows how much he’s already been leaned on. If he ever misses a game, what will the team look like then?

Regardless, the Bucks have to be thrilled with their start. Even though not everyone is fully bought in, they’re favored to win three of their next five games. The good times should keep rolling early in the season for Giannis and the squad, but we’ll see if they can hold it together when the going gets tough.