Andrew Tate Couldn’t Spot LeBron James’ AI-Edited Picture, Goes on a Rant About Degeneracy

AI caught Andrew Tate off-guard, with an edited image of LeBron James. Amidst play-off troubles, James has caught a stray from ‘Cobra’ Tate. The social media influencer has always called out celebrities for things he found embarrassing or dishonorable. His latest target was the 4-time NBA champion dressed up in what some would consider a questionable outfit. However, the image is a fake and Tate did not realize it.

Andrew Tate somehow stumbled upon a tweet that mocked LeBron James wearing a maid outfit, calling it a “Humiliation ritual”. ‘Cobra’ Tate then went on a rant as to why the public and governments were scrutinizing him so much, when he has never done anything ‘weird’. Tate said,

“I see this stuff and wonder if anybody considers…For 3 years federal agencies from 4 countries have analysed every single facet of my life. My camera roll on my phone, every message ive ever sent etc. And theres NOTHING degenerate or weird.”

However, the Twitter checker soon flagged the content as AI-generated, an important piece of information Andrew Tate seems to have missed.

In the picture, LeBron James‘ chest tattoos were missing as well as the fact that there was no reflection in the mirror. Although Tate seems to have missed a trick this time around, the 37-year-old is not shy about making controversial comments. Recently, he made a similar comment which involved video games and the modern generation.

‘Cobra’ Tate believes young men are severely addicted to video games and there’s a major reason behind it.

Andrew Tate reveals why young men can not get enough of video games

Andrew Tate and his brother have always preached about ‘The Matrix’ and how today’s generation is all lost in it. Tate even stated that he wants to get them out of it.

The former kickboxing world champion recently filmed a livestream on Rumble. ‘The Real World’ on X, posted a clip from the stream on X where Tate explained,

“Young men are addicted to video games because it mimics virtually what they ought to be doing in the real world. Effort in, to upgrade their character to become a better version of themselves.”

Andrew Tate went on to say that today’s generation is too lazy to put in the work in real life. So instead, they choose to upgrade their character and better themselves in video games.

He also stated that the rewards for getting better are much higher in real life. Thus, Tate urged the young men to work on themselves instead of being glued to video games.