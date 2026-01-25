Charles Barkley Surprised Shaquille O’Neal Played 20 Years: “Biggest Human Being”

Charles Barkley loves pulling Shaquille O’Neal’s enormous legs now and then, though the respect he has for the Lakers legend is on another level. And through it all, one thing that has stunned Barkley is the fact that Shaq, despite his big stature, could do so much on a basketball court. That too, for two decades no less.

Barkley was on the LeBatardShow, talking about the best players in the NBA right now. Naturally, the conversation had to turn to San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama at some point.

Barkley had a lot of praise for the French center but also asserted his concern for the big man’s health. “These guys that are so tall, have we ever seen any one of them stay really healthy for like 10 years of excellence?” he asked.

The NBA has had its share of successful big men. However, barring a few exceptions, everybody fell prey to the limitations of their own body. Well, everybody, except Shaq and Wilt Chamberlain.

Barkley noted that Wilt and Shaq (both listed as 7’1″) were of the same height. However, Wembanyama is a good deal taller at 7’4″. Chuck then took a moment to compliment Shaq on everything he achieved in the game despite his size.

“I will say this, Shaquille O’Neal is the biggest human being I have ever seen in my life. Him being able to play 20 years is one of the greatest accomplishments in sports history,” Barkley said.

“Me and Kevin McHale used to always say… The first time I met Shaquille, I said, ‘How can a dude that big run that fast and jump that high?’ For his body to hold up for 20 years… I know at the end he didn’t have a lot left, but he had a 10 to 15 year run where he could outrun everybody, he could outjump everybody,” Barkley added, both in admiration and surprise.

The Sixers legend hopes that Wembanyama can do the same and stay healthy. Wemby has had his fair share of struggles with injuries. How many of them had to do with his height is still up for debate.

The French star sat out for months after getting diagnosed with a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. It ended his 2024-25 season after just 46 games. However, he has bounced back this season and is performing almost as if he’s trying to make up for all that lost time.

However, that doesn’t mean it has been easy for Wemby this campaign. He suffered a hyperextended left knee earlier this season, to add to the few niggles here and there. It is not going to be easy for Wembanyama to stay healthy and have a long career.

Just ask Shaq, who himself dealt with arthritis, Achilles, and chronic knee issues for most of his career. But he did play 20 years of top-level basketball, so it’s not like it can’t be done.