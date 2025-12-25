Effortless Motors Surprises Shaquille O’Neal With Range Rover After Previous One Was Stolen

Even an NBA millionaire would sweat if their car got stolen. Even more so if it were a customized, expensive vehicle that was being transported specially for them. Sadly, Shaquille O’Neal had to deal with that experience. But thankfully, Effortless Motors, a company he’s worked with multiple times in the past, has likely brought a smile back to his face.

O’Neal’s Range Rover, which was specially customized for him to fit his 7’1″ frame, was being transported from Georgia to Louisiana when it got lost in transit. A $10k reward for information related to the theft was announced, and even an arrest was made. However, the car couldn’t be found.

But Christmas arrived early for O’Neal. In a promotional video, Effortless Motors appeared to gift Shaq a brand new Range Rover, fully customized for himself. It’s arguably the best thing that could have been done since the original car’s whereabouts seem untraceable.

In the video, Shaq could be seen dipping his face in water, only for two different people to come from behind and push his head deeper into the bowl. Shaq then got up, and gave a broad smile as he arrived on his doorstep. He thought he got his Range Rover back.

The people repping Effortless Motors told him, “We didn’t find it, but we did the next best thing.”

Inside the house, they explained, “Unfortunately, we didn’t find the one they took. They’re saying it’s probably in Dubai by now to be honest. So, the only way to make it right since you’ve been with us since day one… this is from Effortless Motors.”

Shaq, in glee, quipped, “You know, I don’t usually take gifts, but I’ll take a Range Rover.”

That wasn’t all, though. Effortless Motors also got O’Neal a bunch of Disco Mafia sweatsuits and some sun-glasses as well. The former Los Angeles Lakers big man looked the happiest man in the world. He was satisfied with the work the company put to get his customization spot on.

“Effortless Motors, baby,” Shaq concluded.