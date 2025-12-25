mobile app bar

Effortless Motors Surprises Shaquille O’Neal With Range Rover After Previous One Was Stolen

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Shaquille O'Neal arrives on the red carpet before the Emirates NBA Cup semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena

Even an NBA millionaire would sweat if their car got stolen. Even more so if it were a customized, expensive vehicle that was being transported specially for them. Sadly, Shaquille O’Neal had to deal with that experience. But thankfully, Effortless Motors, a company he’s worked with multiple times in the past, has likely brought a smile back to his face.

O’Neal’s Range Rover, which was specially customized for him to fit his 7’1″ frame, was being transported from Georgia to Louisiana when it got lost in transit. A $10k reward for information related to the theft was announced, and even an arrest was made. However, the car couldn’t be found.

But Christmas arrived early for O’Neal. In a promotional video, Effortless Motors appeared to gift Shaq a brand new Range Rover, fully customized for himself. It’s arguably the best thing that could have been done since the original car’s whereabouts seem untraceable.

In the video, Shaq could be seen dipping his face in water, only for two different people to come from behind and push his head deeper into the bowl. Shaq then got up, and gave a broad smile as he arrived on his doorstep. He thought he got his Range Rover back.

The people repping Effortless Motors told him, “We didn’t find it, but we did the next best thing.”

Inside the house, they explained, “Unfortunately, we didn’t find the one they took. They’re saying it’s probably in Dubai by now to be honest. So, the only way to make it right since you’ve been with us since day one… this is from Effortless Motors.” 

Shaq, in glee, quipped, “You know, I don’t usually take gifts, but I’ll take a Range Rover.” 

That wasn’t all, though. Effortless Motors also got O’Neal a bunch of Disco Mafia sweatsuits and some sun-glasses as well. The former Los Angeles Lakers big man looked the happiest man in the world. He was satisfied with the work the company put to get his customization spot on.

“Effortless Motors, baby,” Shaq concluded.

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry's rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

