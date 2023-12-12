“They Got Ja Morant In Court Describing How To Pass”: Grizzlies Guard Testifies In Court Over Altercation With Teenager Last Year

Credits: Ja Morant takes an oath before he takes the stand to testify during a hearing about his involvement in an incident at his home on Monday December 11, 2023 at Shelby County Circuit Court in Memphis,Tenn.

Ja Morant accused of brandishing a firearm wasn’t the only crime he was under scrutiny for. In another instance, the 24-year-old had an altercation with a teenager back in 2022, for which the Memphis Grizzlies star was recently issued a subpoena and asked to testify in court.

A year ago, Ja Morant was accused of punching a 17-year-old during a pickup basketball game. According to the teenager, Morant kept landing punches on his head. After all the shoving, the NBA sensation threatened the youngster by bringing a gun from his house.

Despite being in court, NBA Twitter couldn’t stop making a joke out of the serious situation. At one point, Morant was seen describing how to pass the basketball. It is safe to assume that his lawyer wanted everyone to learn how “checking” and “passing” the ball is done.

Ja Morant is under a 25-game suspension

Ja Morant has been under scrutiny for several questionable actions of his. Apart from these allegations of being physical with a teenager, Ja is currently serving a suspension for brandishing a firearm.

Towards the end of the 2022-2023 season, Ja was seen carrying a firearm while visiting a nightclub in Denver. According to reports, the 2020 Rookie of the Year also seemed to be in an intoxicated state. For his actions, the league slapped Morant with an 8-game suspension.

Clearly, the 8-game suspension didn’t teach the 24-year-old a lesson. Merely a few weeks later, during an Instagram Live Video, the All-Star was spotted with a firearm. This time, Adam Silver didn’t show any mercy. The NBA decided to suspend Morant for the first 25 games of the 2023-2024 campaign.

Morant is in the midst of serving his suspension and has gotten done with 21 games without creating any further nuisance. As things stand, Ja will be making his return against the 19th December clash against the New Orleans Pelicans. As seen in his recent tweets, the highflyer cannot contain his excitement as he’s counting down the days to his return.

All fans and staff of the Memphis Grizzlies will hope that a total of 33 games of suspension would be adequate enough for him to reflect upon his actions.