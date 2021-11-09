“Either Nikola Jokic is available on Wednesday, or he isn’t. Not wasting time looking through my crystal ball or my tea leaves”: Nuggets’ Head Coach Michael Malone talks about a possible suspension for the 2021 MVP

Nuggets’ Head Coach Michael Malone dismisses talk about a possible suspension for Nikola Jokic, says he’ll wait for the official notice

The Denver Nuggets are finally starting to find their footing in this tough Western Conference. With Jamal Murray possibly out for the entire season, there is additional pressure on the 2021 MVP Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets have had their ups and downs to begin their season, but seem to have found their stride. They beat the Miami Heat last night, to record their second straight win.

However, the foul committed by Jokic tonight, which led to his ejection, has people concerned.

Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris were both ejected from the game after the two exchanged hard fouls. pic.twitter.com/AtOklXIU5k — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 9, 2021

Also Read: “I want to say ‘I’ve never seen anything like it’ but I’ve been watching it for seven years!”: Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about Stephen Curry after his brilliant 50-piece to lead the Warriors past the Hawks

ESPN NBA Insider Bobby Marks believes the 2021 MVP might be given a two-game suspension for his foul.

My best guess is that Nikola Jokic will get a 2 game suspension from the incident last night. Jokic has been suspended only 1 time (leaving the bench) and his lack of on court incidents will certainly be taken into account. A suspension would cost him $210,417 (per game) — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 9, 2021

HC Mike Malone talks about a possible Nikola Jokic suspension

The Denver Nuggets, after finally getting some momentum, might lose it all if Nikola Jokic gets suspended. However, coach Malone doesn’t want to ponder much about the same. He claims to not give the same any thought, till he gets an official notice.

Michael Malone on a potential Nikola Jokic suspension: “I’m not going to waste my time looking through my crystal ball or my tea leaves. I don’t have any of that. He’s available until they tell me he’s not, and I don’t see any reason why he wouldn’t be available Wednesday night.” — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) November 9, 2021

Also Read: “Meet me at the back”: An angry Jimmy Butler tries to take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets bench in light of the altercation between the Joker and his teammate Markieff Morris

The Nuggets prepare to host the struggling Pacers team next. The Pacers are a fiesty team, and the Nuggets would need their MVP to handle them. Jokic, who has been averaging 25.4 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 5.7 assists this season, is pivotal for the Nuggets to win.

I guess we’ll have to wait for the NBA to take a decision about the same.