“Meet me at the back”: An angry Jimmy Butler tries to take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets bench in light of the altercation between the Joker and his teammate Markieff Morris

Whatever might be the year as long as Miami Heat are having Pat Riley and Udonis Haslem in the mix they are not someone anybody would like to mess with. But Jimmy Butler runs the things in the locker room.

On the back of their great start to the 2021 season, the Miami Heat have similarly lost two games recently, which must raise concern for the team’s offense.

Before they lost Monday’s game against the Denver Nuggets 96-113, they lost a game to Boston 78-95. They squeezed a win in between against the Jazz in a close encounter.

In both those games they lost, Heat struggled offensively. No one is showing up for them consistently on that end of the court apart from Jimmy, who is currently having an MVP caliber season averaging over 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Jimmy was all heated up against the Nuggets, with the ball, and with his kind words.

Butler asked Nuggets players to see him after the match

During the game, last season’s MVP Nikola Jokic, who is fancying his chances on MVP chances this season as well, was having another tremendous game. Late in the game, Joker got into an altercation with one of the best instigators in the game Markieff Morris.

While Joker was ejected for a cheap shot on Morris behind his back, Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem were seen fighting with someone on the Nuggets bench, Butler was clearly seen calling somebody out to the back.

Jimmy butler said meet me in the parking lot pic.twitter.com/6WlM0Rabuj — Mike K (@ProperMIDDLEMAN) November 9, 2021

What a bizarre ending to a great game for Joker who had 25 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals, and also Jimmy who had 31 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds and ended up losing the game by a huge margin.

While Joker and co are having a decent start to the campaign without their All-Star guard Jamal Murray, the Miami Heat are also having a good start despite no show from their All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry in most games. He scored 0 and 6 points in his last two outings.

As tough as they have been defensively being rated number 3 in General Defense, the Heat are struggling offensively and it was the same in the game against the Nuggets.

Jimmy will be expecting way more than this from the 2019 Champion guard and his other teammates. And we should expect to see this side of Jimmy every night if his teammates instigate unnecessary fights and rely on him to deliver every game.