“I want to say ‘I’ve never seen anything like it’ but I’ve been watching it for seven years!”: Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about Stephen Curry after his brilliant 50-piece to lead the Warriors past the Hawks

Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr is all praise for his superstar Stephen Curry as Curry scores 50 points to beat the Hawks

The Golden State Warriors just played the ‘hardest’ game of the young 2021-22 NBA season. The Hawks were the ‘toughest’ opponents they faced so far, and they fell down by 15 points. However, there was one man who did not feel like losing last night. His name, as we all know it, is Wardell Stephen Curry II. Steph walked out on the court with a mission tonight, scoring 16 points in the first frame alone. Along with that, he had 3 rebounds and 2 assist as well.

Also Read: “Saw Dwyane Wade get fouled and knew I was going to f**k him up”: How Udonis Haslem had his Heat star’s back by hitting Tyler Hansbrough in the face

Curry continued his slaughter, as he recorded 8, 18, and 8 points in the next three frames. He finished the game with 50 points, 10 assists, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, and a block. Curry went 9/19 from the deep. With the 9 triples tonight, he is just 91 shy of Ray Allen for the top spot.

STEPH CURRY IS A COLD-BLOODED ASSASSIN pic.twitter.com/7S0kJnP6o1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 9, 2021

Steve Kerr praises Stephen Curry says he’s left spellbound every time

Watching Stephen Curry play is like witnessing a magician. When it is one of those nights, everything else fades away, and the only thing left is Stephen Curry and the basketball. Last night, as Candace Parker put it, Steph was facing his protege.

Steph is gona have 50 tonight…. Anytime you play against a young protégé you gotta let ‘em know 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Candace Parker (@Candace_Parker) November 9, 2021

Curry did not disappoint anyone. He did a little bit of everything, from defense, and leading the team offensively. He also recorded a team-high 10 assists. Steve Kerr was asked about the same.

“I want to say ‘I’ve never seen anything like it’ but I’ve been watching it for seven years.” – Steve Kerr on Steph’s 50-point game pic.twitter.com/e4wBAbokxE — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 9, 2021

Also Read: “Zion Williamson, it’s not that hard, just eat less”: Kenny Smith gives his candid advice to the NOLA youngster amid his serious weight struggles

Safe to say, even after being Steph’s head coach for seven years, the Chef still finds a way to surprise Steve Kerr. With tonight’s win, the Warriors maintain the league-best 9-1 record. They now face the Timberwolves next, on Wednesday night.