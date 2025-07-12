“Elite Duo Right Here!”: Photographer Shares Jordan Poole’s Live Reaction to Reuniting With Kevon Looney on Pelicans

All good things must come to an end, including Kevon Looney’s tenure with Golden State. The Warriors big man has moved on from the franchise where he began his career. Many believed Looney would retire a Warrior, but the three-time NBA champion signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans on June 30. He’ll be reuniting with former teammate Jordan Poole, who is ecstatic to be able to play with Looney again.

Poole and Looney played four seasons together in Golden State from 2019 to 2023. They were both essential figures in the Warriors’ 2022 championship run. Unfortunately, Poole’s time with the team ended prematurely, following his altercation with Draymond Green.

Ahead of the 2023-24 season, the Warriors traded Poole to the Washington Wizards. He spent two seasons as the main guy in Washington, but it didn’t lead to substantial success. The Wizards believed it was time to move on, so they traded Poole to the Pelicans.

Despite averaging a career-high 20.5 points last season, Poole understands the narratives he has to squash. As a result, he has diligently been in the gym working on his game. It was mid-workout when his photographer caught his reaction to Looney’s signing.

“Y’all don’t understand this is an elite duo right here!” Poole proclaimed. “I’m so happy. That’s some of the best news I’ve heard yet.”

Poole initially didn’t want to leave the Warriors. The team was seemingly paving the way for him to take the reins from Stephen Curry once he calls it a career. But things didn’t go as planned. The addition of Looney to the Pelicans provides Poole with a taste of home away from home.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Poole said in a phone call with Looney. “It’s active. That’s what we love to see.”

Though Looney’s role has diminished over the years with the Warriors, the Pelicans believe Looney will be a valuable asset to their team this upcoming season. The Pelicans have a clear need for Looney’s talent and skill set regarding their lack of depth.

In the 2025 NBA Draft, New Orleans selected Derik Queen with the 13th overall pick. Although they aspire to make Queen their big for the future, he is still a raw player. Not only can Looney teach Queen what it takes to be an NBA champion, but head coach Willie Green can throw him into the fire against more physical bigs.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Pelicans sort out their rotations while balancing their youth and veterans. Either way, vibes between Poole and Looney will be high and may certainly carry over to the rest of the roster.