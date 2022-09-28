“Elon Musk Inspires Me Every Day!”: Kobe Bryant Couldn’t Stop Blushing after he was asked About the Brilliance of Tesla’s Founder

Kobe Bryant was once asked about Elon Musk and he had quite the interesting answer

The genius of Kobe Bryant can never be forgotten.

Whatever Kobe Bryant tried his hand at, he decided to completely throw himself into. And by the end, that is the reason he came out as a winner in anything he tried.

Being as hardworking, and sometimes as offbeat as he was, you can expect him to recognize others like him. Those that may not play by all the rules in the book, but will stop at nothing to make their dreams a reality. Which is why back in 2017, the man was asked about a certain enigma of an individual.

And almost as if he knew the future, the man couldn’t stop praising the man.

What are we talking about, you ask? Well, let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Also Read: NBA Reddit reminisces over nostalgic Michael Jordan-Shaquille O’Neal “On the Run” intro music from 1996 ECF

Kobe Bryant was asked about Elon Musk, and he seemingly had nothing but respect for him

Back in 2017, Elon Musk’s innovative company ‘Tesla’ was just starting to get off the ground.

During that year, the company sold a little over 100,000 vehicles, a number that would rise exponentially every single year, thereafter.

However, no one could have known this back then. And in fact, there were many who were outright detractors of the brand, believing Musk is simply too erratic a person to make it a success.

But Kobe Bryant? Oh, he saw it all coming.

Take a gander at the YouTube clip below.

Truly, the knowledge of Sage Mamba knew no bounds.

Somehow, someway, he just knew.

Despite the whole world turning it’s back on who is essentially the real world’s answer to Tony Stark, Kobe Bryant spoke about him like he was a childhood friend. That is insane.

But then again, as we said, perhaps the man could just identify others like him. No matter what walk of life they were from.

Rest in peace, Kobe Bryant.

Also Read: “Broke Up With My Wife Couple Times, We Still Married!”: Kevin Durant’s Nets Debacle Gets Broken Down by Markieff Morris