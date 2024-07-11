“Embiid is Not 7ft”: Kevin Durant Claims Some Team USA Players are ‘Lying’ About Their Height

Team USA’s latest photoshoot reinvigorated an old conspiracy theory. While most fans were stoked to see some of the greatest basketball players of this generation together in one frame, many were puzzled about the difference, or rather the lack of difference, in the players’ height. Fans noted that Kevin Durant, who claims he’s 6-foot-9, towered above some players listed at nearly seven feet.

Advertisement

Kay Adams decided to clear the height controversy during her conversation with Durant. On the Up and Adams Show, the two-time NBA champion was asked to explain the height similarity between him and the other players on the roster who are listed as taller than him. The Phoenix Suns star responded,

“I think those guys might be shorter than what their number says. I’m 6’9 though. So it looks like Bam Adebayo is probably 6’8, instead of 6’10. And AD (Anthony Davis) is probably 6’9″. So they probably adding a little more to their height, while I’m keeping mine at the same. I’m not lying about my height.”

"I'm 6'9 so those guys must be shorter than what they say." Kevin Durant clears his name and height once and for all 😅 (via @UpAndAdamsShow)pic.twitter.com/TCNfKmP1i7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 11, 2024

Adams told Durant that Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who appeared just as tall as the Suns superstar in the photo, was listed as seven feet tall on the NBA’s official website. The forward looked perplexed before claiming, “Embiid is not seven feet.” Durant has been accused of lying about his height in the past. However, he has always maintained that he’s 6-foot-9.

During an appearance on Boardroom: Aux Money podcast earlier this year, the 14-time All-Star spoke about the same subject while discussing his love for Call of Duty. Durant claimed he had early access to the game and was even involved in designing a skin modeled after him. He revealed that he wanted his personalized skin in the game to be as tall as him, but the developers shot down the idea. He said,

“So I went up to the office that is right around the corner from my house…they let me just do a skin bro. I wanted to update it too…put the Slim reaper in there…hood on…with the scythe…and I wanted to make me 6’9.”

Despite being listed as 6-foot-11 on the NBA’s official website, Durant continues to claim that he’s two inches shorter. The most popular theory about why he has been dishonest about his height is that he didn’t want to be perceived as a near seven-footer and forced to play center.

Durant grew up in an era where centers were expected to live in the paint and attack the rim. However, he was an excellent shooter and a terrific ball-handler and didn’t want to be typecast as a center due to his height. So he lied that he was 6-foot-9 and stuck by the story.

If that was Durant’s plan, it worked to perfection. However, the theory doesn’t explain why he continues to lie about it to this day. Only the forward knows the truth and perhaps he’ll reveal it in the future. Until then, he’ll continue claiming that he’s 6-foot-9.