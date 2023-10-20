Encouraged by the Sale of 300,000 Boxes of Patrick Mahomes Collectibles, Caitlin Clark Can Potentially Be Hy-Vee’s Next Option to Turnaround Cereal Sales

Caitlin Clark is one of the rising stars in college basketball. Playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes, her skill on the basketball court and her popularity off it are having a huge impact on her NIL deals. Averaging a whopping 27 points, seven assists, and eight rebounds per game, she is easily one of the biggest stars in college sports, let alone basketball. This has seen her bag a number of lucrative deals, further adding to her growing portfolio. One of these deals is with the supermarket company Hy-Vee. Hy-Vee has seen great success working with athletes over the past few years. Most notably, their deal with NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes saw them sell 300,000 boxes of his collectible cereal. With that in mind, there is a huge chance of them recreating that success with Clark, something that Andrew Petcash noted on a recent X (Formerly Twitter) thread.

Hy-Vee could look to replicate Patrick Mahomes’ level of success with college basketball star Caitlin Clark

Hy-Vee has been on a roll recently with its celebrity endorsements. Having recently worked with Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, the supermarket company found great success. They sold a whopping total of 300,000 boxes of Mahomes’ collectible cereal. A deal that earned them $1,200,000, considering they sold for $3.99.

A huge deal that, as one can see, secured them millions. Considering this, Hy-Vee has been signing celebrities to deals left, right, and center. With Mark Wahlberg and Oprah Winfrey already on board, they turned to another athlete in college star Caitlin Clark. The Iowa Hawkeyes guard has been taking the world by storm.

Signing her to a deal in 2021, Clark became Hy-Vee’s first collegiate athlete partner. And, with her growing popularity, the company is expecting big things. She has pretty much taken over the NCAA alongside LSU star Angel Resse, and their rivalry has made for a great story. Moreover, the Hawkeyes even shattered the attendance record for an NCAA game with an Outdoor Charity Game.

Taking all of this into account, Hy-Vee made a great decision by bringing in Clark. And, at the age of 21, she is a partner who will surely be in for the long run, adding further value to the deal. Who knows? Given the success of Patrick Mahomes, it may not be long before Clark herself has a collectible cereal being sold in Hy-Vee stores.

At the end of the day, Clark’s impressive portfolio of NIL deals is all Hy-Vee needs to justify its investment. Additionally, her success proves that they can see an increased turnaround in cereal sales. And, what’s more, sales on any product they put her face on.

Clark will join an esteemed list of basketball players if she ends up getting her own cereal

If Caitlin Clark were to bag her own cereal deal, she would join an incredible list of basketball players who also have their own cereal. She would be joining the likes of Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, and James Harden, among others—a list consisting of some of the greatest basketball players of all time.

It will be interesting to see just how things progress with Clark. Given her talent and potential, she could become one of the best WNBA players to ever step onto the hardwood floor. Just another reason why companies are rushing to sign her to lucrative NIL deals.