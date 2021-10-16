“Energizer Bunny, Flipping Pancakes, and Wham Bam Can of Ham?!”: When Jimmy Fallon made Stephen Curry use these three random phrases during the 2019 All-Star Weekend Interviews

When Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry decided to take on Jimmy Fallon’s challenge and use random phrases over the All-Star Weekend

All-Star Weekends in the NBA are a weekend of celebration. It is the time during the season, where everyone takes a breather and appreciates the display of talent all through the season. Back when it was East vs the West, it used to be a fight for bragging rights.

Ever since the new format, the All-Star Game has turned more competitive, and rather more fun to watch. The 2019 All-Star games were held in Charlotte and happened between Team LeBron and Team Giannis. Stephen Curry was happy to be back in his hometown and was on a secret mission given by Jimmy Fallon. Playing with Team Giannis, Curry had to use three distinct phrases given by Fallon, all throughout the interviews over the weekend.

Stephen Curry took on Jimmy Fallon’s challenge and did not disappoint

Stephen Curry is a good sport. He is always up for some fun, and before the All-Star break, had met up with Jimmy Fallon. Fallon gave him three random phrases and challenged Steph to use them over the All-Star weekend. Safe to say, Steph did not disappoint.

We had @StephenCurry30 sneak 3 weird phrases into his @NBAAllStar interviews pic.twitter.com/1vIIvNPnxd — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) February 19, 2019

To use Energizer Bunny and Flipping Pancakes is still relatively easy, but to pull off that ‘Wham Bam Can of Ham!’

Steph is GOATed, just for doing that. Looked like Steph also had his fun while doing so.

“Wham Bam Can of Ham” 😂🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/GfdobXYNXO — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 19, 2019

Jimmy Fallon was very pleased with Curry for being a sport, and completing this challenge, and why wouldn’t he be! It was a fun weekend, and this little challenge just added the icing to the cake.