“Erik Spoelstra deserves more respect!”: NBA Twitter demands the Miami Heat coach get his due, since they are winning big even without their stalwarts Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo

Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat are 4th in the Eastern Conference despite not having their main players Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo

Jimmy Butler has been out with a bruised tailbone, and Bam Adebayo has had surgery on his right thumb since the start of December. In that time, the Miami Heat have played 12 games, winning 8 out of them. That is a 75% win rate, without two of their best players on both ends of the floor. A team from the western conference can learn a thing or two from the Heat.

Spoelstra has coached the team brilliantly, negating offensive threats with the resources he has. Duncan Ferguson and Tyler Herro have been going off, supporting the team wherever they are needed. It’s not like the Heat have been beating smaller teams. In the last 12 games, they have beaten the 76ers, the Bucks and the Chicago Bulls, all teams that are currently favorites in the East.

Erik Spoelstra and Pat Riley have built a Miami team that is comparable to their super team in the 2011-2014 run. While that team had superstars, this one has the chemistry to match them shot for shot. The Heat will be looking to get revenge for their 2020 finals loss, and the current team looks best built to win a championship.

NBA fans took to twitter to make sure their voice is heard about their opinions and coach Erik gets his flowers.

The Miami Heat are 8-4 in games without Butler AND Adebayo. Give Spoelstra some RESPECT. — (@HeatvsHaters) December 24, 2021

Erik Spoelstra has been subjected to a lot of criticism in the recent past – there is still a world class coach in him

After the Miami big three broke up after the 2014 playoffs, the Miami Heat suffered a slight blip in form, not making the finals for a while. Spoelstra took most of the criticism, some people called him a dinosaur. B

ut in the past 2-3 years, the Heat have been making a resurgence, making the finals in 2020. Fans of the Florida based team have been waiting to see the team back where they belong, and now is the time for them.

Why are some heat fans calling this man trash — spc (@Gang6312) December 24, 2021

The same fans calling for his head back then, are the ones calling him coach of the year.

Coach of the year. Start the propaganda — Jacob (@jjjiiiiv) December 24, 2021

In the basketball world, there is not one team that can dominate continuously for decades on end, and the Heat were just on their ebb. They are back on their high tide now though.

Casuals think Spo isn’t putting in work out there — QUIZ (@QUIZ_HEAT) December 24, 2021

Despite having a better lineup on paper, the Lakers have been worse off. One fan could not hold back bringing that up.

Frank Vogel can’t relate — COCONUT JUICE (@angelnxt2you) December 24, 2021

While Spoelstra has been good, plaudits should be given to the players as well, stepping up when their teammates are out. Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro and Duncan Ferguson have been doing bits, making sure they stay competitive.

