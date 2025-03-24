Erik Spoelstra’s Ex-Wife Nikki Bluntly Addresses Rumors Alleging She is Dating 24-Year-Old Heat Star

Social media is a terrible place to be. People often come there to spew venom on others while trying to tear them down. Unfortunately, that’s what runs the brands in the modern age, which compels celebrities to be a part of the clan. Recently, Erik Spoelstra’s ex-wife became a target of trolls and internet bullies again.

Over the last few hours, a rumor has spread like wildfire about Nikki Spoelstra. The rumor claims that Nikki is dating the 24-year-old Heat forward, Jaime Jaquez Jr. The basis for this rumor? She liked several of JJJ’s posts on Instagram.

The rumor was posted hours ago when an anonymous person claimed that Nikki and JJJ were involved in a relationship. The 24-year-old already has a girlfriend and he has posted pictures with her on his profile. As per the rumor, JJJ is also hooking up with “a curly-haired 2nd yr Miami Heat dancer for a year.” Since the name of the cheerleader wasn’t mentioned, while Nikki was specifically addressed, she responded to it.

A rumor is circulating that Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. is hooking up with head coach Erik Spoelstra’s ex-wife Nikki. You can see Nikki Spoelstra frequently liking Jaquez’ post on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/UtSZEf3dpm — TMSPN.com (@sportsgossip) March 23, 2025

The podcast host posted a video, denying all allegations while mocking the sorry state of the people who are making up theories. She said that the rumors are “100%, flat out not true.” Nikki said, “I would never do that for two main reasons which I actually don’t feel the obligation to explain to you.”

She mocked the “fabricated nonsense” that she has been dragged into. Nikki also revealed that she “already talked to the girlfriend…[and] the mom.” They’ve been ‘rolling their eyes’ over this nonsense being spread out as fact. Nikki tackled every aspect of the rumor and dismantled it one after the other.

Nikki Spoelstra speaks on the rumors going around: (h/t @HeatvsHaters ) pic.twitter.com/fEMnZPHtbJ — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 24, 2025

One of the biggest reasons provided by the person who made up the story was a recent reel that Nikki had posted on her socials. She said, “The reel that I posted about ‘Women in male-dominated fields,’ about dating men under 25 because they’re more easily manipulated. It’s a f*cking joke, you guys.”

The hashtag ‘Women in male-dominated fields’ has been trending for a while. Women on the internet use it to subtly call out some of the absurd things men do, typically in relationships. Although she has vehemently denied all allegations with her response, it’s unlikely that the trolls will stop here because this script has been run before.

Nikki Spoelstra was bullied last year following her divorce from Erik Spoelstra

While living a public life might come with a few advantages, there are several downsides attached to it. Nikki, who has now built a brand around her name, was previously targeted by internet bullies two months after her divorce from coach Spo.

The ex-couple got divorced in November 2023. Two months later, Spo bagged a massive $120 million extension deal from the Miami Heat. Following the announcement, the trolls raided her social media, laughing at her for ‘fumbling the bag.’

“Women can’t win…Women can’t be genuinely in love with someone who is successful. No, they’re pretending and they’re in it for the money,” Nikki responded to the trolls.