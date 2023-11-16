HomeSearch

“Almost Happened”: Jamal Crawford Alludes To Him And Kyrie Irving Nearly Sharing An NBA Court Together

Advait Jajodia
|Published November 16, 2023

Jamal Crawford and Kyrie Irving are two of the most exciting ball handlers in NBA history. Just imagine what it would be for the defense if both these guards shared the court together. Well, JC recently revealed that we were very close to witnessing them take on the court, donning the same jersey just a couple of years ago.

Jamal Crawford took to X (formerly “Twitter”) and revealed that he nearly shared the court with Kyrie Irving during his extremely short stint with the Brooklyn Nets. 

During the 2019-2020 season, Irving suffered a shoulder injury and ruled out the possibility of playing at the Orlando Bubble. The Brooklyn Nets, who had several players not attending the Bubble, decided to sign Jamal Crawford for a very short stint. 

Had Kai not been injured, we would have been lucky enough to witness the two of them take on the court together. However, Crawford merely played one game and recorded 5 points and 3 assists in 6 minutes. 

Whereas, Kyrie played merely 20 games during his first campaign with the Brooklyn Nets. In that span, the guard recorded 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists. Ultimately, the Nets finished the regular season with a 35-37 record, good enough to enter the postseason as the 7th seed. However, they were bounced out of the playoff in the first round itself, suffering a sweep against the Toronto Raptors.

Jamal Crawford and Kyrie Irving share mutual respect

Jamal Crawford and Kyrie Irving hold each other in high regard. When they were competitors, the two would often laud the other. Even after JC’s retirement, the two have displayed their love on numerous occasions.

Very recently, Kyrie spoke about the addition of Crawford to the Naismith Memorial Hall Of Fame. Irving stated how the three-time Sixth Man of the Year deserved the honor.

On the other hand, while every other analyst and enthusiast hates the Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving backcourt pairing, Jamal has often praised the duo. Crawford went on to state that the Dallas Mavericks’ pairing was “one of the most skilled duos in NBA history”. 

