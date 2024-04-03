Shaquille O’Neal Turns Magician, Makes a Tiny Baby Disappear

Looking smooth! Shaquille O Neal makes a big entrance as he arrives at Boa Steakhouse in Hollywood to dine out with a friend 43177, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – Sunday August 1 2010. Basketball legend Shaquille O Neal dressed in a formal three piece blue suit heads out to Boa steakhouse with a friend. **FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE** **E-TABLET/IPAD & MOBILE PHONE APP PUBLISHING REQUIRES ADDITIONAL FEES**, Credit:Anthony, PacificCoastNews.com / Avalon USA, Los Angeles PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxFRAxUSA Copyright: xAnthony,xPacificCoastNews.comx/xAvalonx 0524426040

Entertaining fans with his hilarious shenanigans, this time, Shaquille O’Neal has turned into a magician in Miami. He visited his friend Alex Gonzalez’s home and made his baby ‘disappear’ with magic skills. In an adorable video posted on Gonzalez’s partner Nancy’s Insta account, Shaq was seen performing a rib-tickling magical routine making some humorous and endearing moments.

Advertisement

Holding the baby in his enormous hands, Shaq said, ”Hi, this is your uncle Shaq, I am going to make you disappear with the help of your lovely mommy. This is called ‘baby disappear.’” After that, the big fella chanted a magic spell in a comical way as the baby’s mother used a towel to cover her child.

After a while, Shaq counted down from three to one and the baby “disappears”. Then most hysterically, O’Neal wrapped the towel around his neck to indicate his ingeniousness while performing the magic routine. That was part and parcel of the Shaquille O’Neal universe and just one of many maneuvers he can perform.

Advertisement

The big fella keeps on displaying his versatility. Apart from being a magician, he is a renowned DJ and rapper among various other talents. Surely, hanging around O’Neal can be a rewarding experience. He knows numerous tricks to keep his friends and family occupied. Who knows it better than Alex Gonzalez?

Alex Gonzalez and Shaquille O’Neal spend a ton of time together

Since Alex Gonzalez has been in Miami for decades, there is a high chance that O’Neal met him during his days with the Miami Heat. However, there is no conclusive evidence the two met in Miami after the former Heat Center arrived in 2004. Whatever may be the case, the two friends are on familial terms. The former Heat superstar spends a ton of time with Gonzalez’s children and in fact, his son especially relishes the company of big fella.

There are multiple instances when Shaq and his “nephew” bonded on Instagram. So, whenever Shaq is in Miami, there is a high chance he is enjoying his time with the Gonzalez family. In one of the instances, he was seen cutting the hair of his dear friend Alex, who posted a short clip of his haircut on Instagram, captioned, “Who needs a cut ? @ Shaq”.

Advertisement

Thus, the Gonzalez family spends quality time with the comical big fella. As someone who can don multiple hats, there is no lack of entertainment for their kids. His bond with the family also showcases the special bonds the multi-millionaire can build.