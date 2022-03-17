“Ernestine has LOVED the recent media reaction about her and Charles Barkley”: Skip Bayless bizarrely opens up about the change in feelings her wife has had regarding his beef

The beef between Charles Barkley and Skip Bayless now has the latter’s wife loving the fact that she was mentioned in the New York Times.

Charles Barkley and Skip Bayless’ back and forth continue to run rounds around celebrity beefs. After finishing his battle against Russell Westbrook and his wife, the Fox Sports analyst had another one lined up.

Bayless and Barkley’s back and forth started way back in 2005 and has a collage of threats Chuck has had for Skip on various media outlets. And if the latter is to be believed he has never even crossed paths with the “Round Mound of Rebounds” and so he doesn’t understand the hatred.

Barkley’s hate for Bayless is as transparent as it can be. He has even talked about wanting to kill Bayless on a consistent basis. In 2017, he told Dan Patrick that if he had a terminal illness, he fantasized about killing Bayless on his way out. Last year, he said he wanted to put Skip in a full-body cast.

But it turned even bigger when Bayless brought in her wife in it, much like Nina Westbrook, who came up to the ‘Undisputed’ analyst to defend her husband.

“My wife Ernestine has believed for 15 years, that Charles Barkley is nothing but a sick individual,” Bayless said recently. “To her, he is just pure evil, that he is depraved, that he is a scumbag, and she fears that one day, Charles will somehow … inspire some other nut to end my life.”

He continued, “And this haunts her, this hurts her because she believes that in the end, Charles Barkley would have my blood on his hands. If that were Charles’ goal from the start, if that was his goal, then I congratulate him. Because he wins on this one. He has hurt my wife deeply.”

Charles Barkley got Skip and Ernestine Bayless what they wanted, ATTENTION.

The Bayless couple is the epitome of ‘made for each other’. Within days of saying his wife is scared and hurt because of Barkley, Skip accepts that she loves the fact that all of this is on National media, as even the New York Times had a piece written about it.

My wife Ernestine has LOVED the recent media reaction about her vs Charles Barkley. Ep. 10 is out NOW: https://t.co/HLdwqgyr0Wpic.twitter.com/3eArhkt87W — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 17, 2022

What a dramatic turn of events, from being scared for her husband’s life to being happy about the back and forth and her involvement in it has the National media’s attention.

Ernestine has all the attention she needs to stop the Turner Sports analyst from saying more absurd things about Skip. So, it should be settled now. But, believe me, it won’t be. And if it does, Skip won’t let it.

He now has the formula to be above all the headlines. Getting wives involved in any beef has brought in numerous eyeballs, and the veteran analyst seems to have understood that.

