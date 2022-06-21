“I’m sick watching this chip parade tbh”: Alex Caruso and Kyle Kuzma aren’t very happy watching Stephen Curry and co celebrate on the streets of San Francisco

Bubble NBA champions Alex Caruso and Kyle Kuzma are having a tough time watching the Warriors championship parade.

The Golden State Warriors are back to doing what they do best, winning championships. After missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons due to injuries and a few significant roster changes, barring the Big 3, the Warriors surprised everyone, lifting their 4th title in 8-years.

Head coach Steve Kerr and his men have managed to revive the Warriors dynasty that many thought was a thing of the past. There is no doubt that the 2022 championship is a little extra special when compared to the other three chips that the Dubs accomplished.

The Finals MVP Stephen Curry’s emotions said it all, having endured the endless scrutiny and criticism of coming up short in the Finals. The Warriors PG was in high spirits, and rightly so, after having delivered the goods.

Two Bay Area Goats at the Warriors parade 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/nYDrzErjrr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 20, 2022

Nevertheless, there were a few players from the league who were envious of the Dub Nation’s championship parade.

Former Lakers champions Alex Caruso and Kyle Kuzma miss having a championship parade.

The COVID-19 pandemic had its effects on everyone, with the NBA being no different. Commissioner Adam Silver had decided to suspend the 2019-20 season for close to four months, resuming it by building a bubble at Disney World, Orlando.

At the time, the league had adopted severe measures to keep the players out of reach from the world, including their family members. While many teams had a tough time coping mentally, disconnected from the world, the LA Lakers had their eyes set on the ultimate Larry O’Brien trophy.

The superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis played a pivotal role in bringing the purple and gold their seventeenth championship in franchise history. Unfortunately, owing to the public healthcare guidelines, courtesy of COVID, the city of LA couldn’t witness a parade.

Thus with the Warriors celebrating all over the Bay Area, some members of the 2020 Lakers roster didn’t seem too happy.

We didn’t even have one wth!!!!! https://t.co/sBWIikquYP — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 20, 2022

While Kuzma and Caruso might be bitter about not having a parade in LA, having a ring on their resume should be the ultimate form of happiness for any NBA player, something even the best fail to accomplish.

