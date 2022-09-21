ESPN shockingly ranks Karl-Anthony Towns higher than 6x All-Star Jimmy Butler, despite recent Conference Finals appearance

Jimmy Butler took the Miami Heat to the Eastern Conference Finals. However, ESPN has ranked Karl-Anthony Towns higher than him!

The Miami Heat have been on a roll over the past three seasons. This is all thanks to the acquisition of Jimmy Butler.

Jimmy Buckets has been quite the player for Miami, taking on the roll of the Heat’s leader and primary scorer. With his leadership the Heat have achieved great things.

Making the Playoffs in all three seasons since his arrival, the Heat have reached the NBA Finals and the Eastern Conference Finals with Jimmy on their team. Butler himself has been on top form averaging close to 21 points, six assists and seven rebounds per game!

We didn’t get to post Jimmy highlights for over a week so we’re posting them all tonight. pic.twitter.com/xPzo1jYXDt — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 18, 2021

Butler has been exceptional for the Heat and has been one of the best in the league. Which is why it comes as a surprise that he was ranked below Karl-Anthony Towns.

ESPN ranks Karl-Anthony Towns ahead of Jimmy Butler on their Top 100 list

The 2021-2022 season was a great one for Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. The team finished as runner-ups in the East, with Jimmy leading the team to the top.

Another team that had a decent season was the Minnesota Timberwolves led by Karl-Anthony Towns. However, unlike the Heat, the T-Wolves only made it to the first round through the Play-In tournament before being knocked out.

As such, it comes as a huge surprise that ESPN ranked KAT higher than Jimmy Buckets on their Top 100 list. Towns recieved the 13th rank, while Jimmy was ranked four spots below at 17th!

NBArank continues 🔥 Check out the set of rankings from 11-25: https://t.co/yymNoe9VUh pic.twitter.com/DKBq7DR6dV — ESPN (@espn) September 21, 2022

It truly is a shock to see Towns ranked higher than Butler, especially given their history as former teammates.

