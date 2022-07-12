“Those three games against Golden State was the epitome of LeBron James’ greatness”: Skip Bayless reveals his best version of the King

According to veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless, LeBron James was his best version during the 2015 NBA Finals against the Warriors.

A top contender in the GOAT conversation, LeBron James has played for 3-franchises over his 19-year career, delivering a championship to each of them. The Lakers superstar has appeared in ten Finals, out of which eight have been consecutive from 2011-18.

Whether it be Cleveland, Miami, or LA, the King has accounted for some all-time performances, especially during the Finals. During his respective stints with the teams, James has always been the best player on the roster. The physical specimen was the Finals MVP each time his team won the chip.

During a recent episode of Undisputed on Fox Sports, co-panelists Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe sat down to discuss the best version of LBJ concerning his stints with the Cavaliers, Heat, and Lakers. An avid critic of James since his high-school days, Skip picked the four-time champion’s homecoming season in Cleveland.

The Fox Sports analyst cited the 2015 Finals against the Warriors to strengthen his case, adding how the first 3-games in the series were the epitome of LeBron’s greatness.

“The greatest I ever saw LeBron was his first year back in Cleveland”: Skip Bayless picks his best version of the King.

Skip applauding James is as unreal as it gets, considering the NBA analyst has built a career out of criticizing the eighteen-time All-Star. The former Chicago Tribune columnist is on the lookout to undermine the 37-year-old superstar’s all-time great status.

Unfortunately, this time around, the topic involved picking James’ best stint amongst the 3-franchises he was or is on. Nevertheless, Skip picked the former scoring champion’s first year back in Cleveland, highlighting his 2015 Finals performance and the iconic 3-1 comeback against Stephen Curry and the Warriors in 2016.

Those three games to start off that series against Golden State was the epitome of LeBron’s greatness. He averaged 41-12-8 against the Warriors who looked invincible. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/fHsJTsVeLP — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 11, 2022

Skip does make a valid point, given many thought James deserved the Finals MVP in 2015 despite losing to the Warriors. The former Cavs superstar wasn’t the best efficiency-wise but averaged a mammoth 45.7 MPG. James remained the sole option on the team with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love out due to injuries.

