A look at Klay Thompson’s $16 million per year earnings from endorsements 

Warriors guard Klay Thompson is one of the most sellable names in the advertising world, with a wide array of endorsements to his credit.

A top-5 shooter of all time, Klay Thompson’s journey from back-to-back catastrophic injuries to an NBA championship is no less than a fairytale. The last two and half years were filled with hardships for the Warriors guard, recovering from an ACL tear followed by an Achilles rupture.

Thompson missed 941-days of NBA action, with no certainty if he would ever be the same. However, the Warriors front office and his teammates never lost faith in him. Nonetheless, Captain Klay kept his fans entertained with his iconic boat rides. The 6ft 6′ guard would also give a glimpse into his heartwarming bond with pet dog Rocco.

Thompson became a social media darling, with his clips trending regularly. The former 3-point contest champ knew how to entertain and keep himself relevant, making him a top contender in the advertising world.

Also read: Klay Thompson’s $35,000 mistake made dad Mychal Thompson force him to sit and drink wine in car on dates

The four-time champion earns a bountiful $16 million per year only from his endorsements, having some of the biggest brands in his kitty.

Klay Thompson’s top endorsements.

Having a net worth of $85M, Thompson makes $37 million per year in salary from the Warriors. The five-time All-Star endorses a plethora of products ranging from fashion, grooming, and e-games, to food and beverages.

Thompson earns $16M/year from endorsements. They include:

• Anta

• Boss

• Panini

• Tissot

• Gillette

• Fanatics

• UberEats

• Body Armor

• Electronic Arts

• Kaiser Permanente

• Buffalo Wild Wings pic.twitter.com/p05HWszb8x — Andrew Petcash (@AndrewPetcash) June 9, 2022

During his time out, Thompson managed to crack endorsement deals with Waiakea Water, Bevel, and NERF. No. 11 deal with chinese shoe brand Anta extends for 10-years, worth $80 million before bonuses and royalties.

Nevertheless, Thompson still needs to get back to his old self. While he did have his moments during the playoffs, the Warriors guard wasn’t his usual self, especially given his past efficiency from the floor. The 32-year-old averaged 19.0 PPG, 3.9 RPG, and 2.3 APG, shooting 42.9% from the field in the postseason.

Also read: Klay Thompson’s go to ice for the wrist is a humble, no frills $500 Tissot PRX