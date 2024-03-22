Kevin Garnett Claims The NBA Would Be Dumb Not To Make Anthony Edwards The Face Of The League

If anyone is hyping up Anthony Edwards more than himself, it is none other than Minnesota Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett. Garnett has been quite vocal since retiring from the league, having his podcast to voice his opinions. On numerous occasions, The Big Ticket has showered the Ant-Man with much praise and love and now he is promoting Ant to be the next face of the league.

Advertisement

Kevin Garnett recently went on to his Instagram stories, urging the league to make Anthony Edwards the next face of the NBA. Garnett shared a post compiling a series of videos featuring Anthony Edwards and his highlights.

The highlights consisted of his first-year poster on Yuta Watanabe to his more recent poster dunks from the past few years. It also featured a few videos of Edwards from interviews and a post-game press conference.

Advertisement

The post also featured Edwards’ promotional campaigns with Adidas, boosting the popularity of Edwards and his latest signature sneaker with the brand, the AE1s. The marketing strategy eventually did help in Ant’s popularity seeing a massive boost.

Garnett’s Instagram story was captioned, “Cmon man.. Bro is a natural…League be dumb not to ride just saying…Gotta embrace we in good hands frfr.”

Advertisement

KG’s caption pretty much sums up what he was trying to say about Anthony Edwards. Garnett claimed that Edwards had the whole package one looks for in a star player. He is a menace on both offense and defense.

He also claimed that the league would be making a mistake if they did not endorse Edwards as the face of the league, given how he has been playing lately. Edwards has been averaging 26.7 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 5.1 APG on 58.1 true shooting percentage.

Anthony Edwards is having a breakout year with the Minnesota Timberwolves this year. The team that was the eighth seed last season, dominated the Western Conference as the number one seed for weeks before injuries plagued them this year.

Coming back to Ant-Man’s averages, he is shooting a career-high from the free-throw line, the field, and the three-point line as well. Not to mention, Edwards made his first All-Star team last month as well. So, Kevin Garnett may be onto something after all.

KG’s previous instances praising Anthony Edwards

Kevin Garnett has not been shy when it comes to praising and hyping Anthony Edwards. In fact, he had recently compared Edwards to the 1984 rookie season of the great Michael Jordan, claiming he saw shades of young Mike in Edwards.

Now, one reason why Garnett may have always sided with and hyped Edwards is due to the reason that Ant-Man plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, a team that Garnett spent the majority of his career with.

However, that does not take away from how Anthony Edwards has quickly taken over the team that had a former Rookie of the Year and three-time All-Star, Karl-Anthony Towns. The fact that Edwards has already surpassed Towns as the team’s leader speaks volumes about how good of a payer Edwards is and the talent that he possesses.

But will the league invest in Edwards as being the next face of the league? Let’s see if Garnett can manifest that for the young guard.