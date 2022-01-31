Basketball

“Even the city of Chicago didn’t believe in us”: Michael Jordan revealed just much of an underdog the Bulls were against the Cavaliers in 1989

“Even the city of Chicago didn’t believe in us”: Michael Jordan revealed just much of an underdog the Bulls were against the Cavaliers in 1989
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"Classy gesture from Patrick Mahomes to Tom Brady by melting down and reminding everyone he’s not Tom Brady": NFL fan crushes Chiefs QB for not delivering in the second half
Next Article
“Why am I playing like crap after practicing so much?!: Kobe Bryant revealed just how much he needed to get rest while balancing odd workout hours
NBA Latest Post
“Why am I playing like crap after practicing so much?!: Kobe Bryant revealed just how much he needed to get rest while balancing odd workout hours
“Why am I playing like crap after practicing so much?!: Kobe Bryant revealed just how much he needed to get rest while balancing odd workout hours

Kobe Bryant talked about having not played games well due to a lack of sleep…