“Tom Brady was right there with Michael Jordan, cold-blooded killer”: Skip Bayless compares NFL GOAT to NBA GOAT after sudden retirement

Tom Brady sudden apparent retirement news sent shock waves throughout the league. And Skip Bayless had the ultimate compliment for the QB.

On Saturday, Schefter posted on Twitter that “Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell (Jeff Darlington) and me.”

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me. More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

But there is a lot of confusion regarding the leaked rumours. Multiple figures from within the quarterback’s camp — including his agent and father — have denied the rumours. Several key members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also say the all-time great quarterback has not yet made his decision.

But regardless of the news, Skip Bayless had very high praise for the GOAT

Skip Bayless compared Tom Brady to Michael Jordan

Bayless took to twitter to praise Brady after his possible retirement.

Did Tom Brady ever shatter the mold: He sure didn’t LOOK or ACT like the greatest player ever. Interviews were mostly aw-shucks, gee-whiz. Off field he came across as a corny dad next door. But as a competitor, he was right there with Jordan, cold-blooded killer. Psycho Tom. Did Tom Brady ever shatter the mold: He sure didn’t LOOK or ACT like the greatest player ever. Interviews were mostly aw-shucks, gee-whiz. Off field he came across as a corny dad next door. But as a competitor, he was right there with Jordan, cold-blooded killer. Psycho Tom. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 29, 2022 Tom Brady is widely considered the greatest NFL player of all time. He is a 7x Super Bowl champion, a 5x Super Bowl MVP, and a 3x NFL MVP. His list of accolades is ridiculously long. His longevity is unprecedented. Even after 22 years at the top of his game, he is still one of the best QBs in the league. Even at the outstanding age of 44, Brady put up MVP number this season. In leading the Bucs to a 13-4 record and the No.2 seed in the NFC, Brady finished the 2021 regular season with 719 passing attempts, 485 completions, 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes. All of these make him just the third quarterback along with Drew Brees (2018) and Peyton Manning (2013) to lead the league in all four major statistical categories since 1991. .@TomBrady turns 44 today. — More SBs than every franchise

— Beat 19 teams in playoffs

— 34 playoff wins

— No. 1 all-time TDs

— No. 2 all-time yards

— As many NFC titles as Rodgers, Brees, Ryan

— 3,039 yards in SBs Father Time is begging for mercy 🐐 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/QSqwoQlmJd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2021

