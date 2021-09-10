“Every basketball player wants to be a rapper”: Kevin Durant and nas discuss how Shaquille O’Neal and Damian Lillard are the best NBA rappers

Kevin Durant has his priorities set on basketball for sure, but he wouldn’t mind being a rapper like Nas, something he claims is every NBA player’s dream.

There are several NBA players who produce or have produced their own music, both current and former, and being able to string bars is a skill he would love to him. Sitting down with Nas and Bill Simmons, KD opened up about his favorite rapper in the NBA.

Rooted in New York’s rap scene, Nas quickly made a name for himself, and now he’s considered to be one of the greatest rappers of all time as well as a pioneer for the genre.

Kevin Durant rapping https://t.co/hmfQ3KtK1D — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 19, 2016

Kevin Durant And Nas Discuss Their Favorite NBA Rappers

Over the history of the NBA, several players have taken an interest in trying hip hop. Shaq was one of the original ones, releasing some killer songs in which he goes after certain players.

Shaq would often spend his free time in the studio with artists like A Tribe Called Quest, Ice Cube, cyphers with the Wu Tang Clan’s Method Man, and RZA.

This month is also the 10-year anniversary of Shaq rapping, “Kobe, tell me how my ass taste?” (Via @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/8dRR4wklOA — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 11, 2018

Damian Lillard is the modern day big shot in the rapping game. Going by his ‘Dame Dolla’ moniker, the Trailblazers star has definitely earned a name for himself in the rapping industry.

So, when KD and Nas were asked about their favorite NBA rappers, they didn’t hesitate. Nas went with the old school option, picking Shaq, while Durant chose Dame. You can watch the full discussion here, and Bill Simmons asks Nas about his best NBA rapper ever at about 3:30. Durant also expresses how he wishes he could rap (and how that’s every NBA player’s dream at about 4:20).

