Years After Eminem Dedicated ‘363,000,000 Times Viewed Song’ to LeBron James, Magic Johnson Feels Respected by Nas Honoring Him on His Album

Professional sports and Hip-Hop are two industries that often work really well together. Artists love to name-drop players when they can, and players thrive on the attention it brings. In 2009, we saw LeBron James getting honored by Eminem with ‘Forever’, a song that has been viewed 363,000,000 times since 2009 on YouTube alone. Years later, Magic Johnson received a similar honor, with Nas dedicating Track 7 of his new album Magic 2 to the Lakers legend. Magic put out a tweet expressing how he felt respected by the honor.

Earvin Magic Johnson is among the greatest basketball players ever seen. The 6ft 9″ Point Guard had skills that were rare to find in any player, much less a player of his size. However, if there is one skill that outmatches his basketball prowess, it would be his business acumen. He earned $40 Million in the NBA but has turned that into $680 Million. Seeing Nas shout that out, Magic couldn’t hold off thanking him on Twitter.

Magic Johnson expresses his gratitude to Nas

In the new album, Nas dedicated Track 7 and named it Earvin Magic Johnson. In the track, we can hear Nas complimenting Magic’s enterprising nature. The lyrics go as follows,

“On my Earvin Magic Johnson, I’m enterprising

I keep it ghetto like the hood before they gentrified it”

At the same time, he could also be heard talking about Magic playing with Kareem.

“Me and Wilson put up forty on the board

At The Forum like I’m Magic and Kareem on the floor

Pat Riley on the bench callin’ plays, I just score (I just score, I just score)

Callin’ plays, we just score (I just score, yeah)“

Magic Johnson must have heard the song recently, as he couldn’t hold back on expressing his gratitude to the 2x Grammy Winner. He put out a tweet thanking Nas and complimenting him as a businessman as well.

“Thank you for the respect and honor of my business acumen. You’re a hell of a businessman in your own right!”

Johnson was clearly touched by the gesture and made sure he let his gratitude be known.

How did Magic turn $40 Million into $680 Million?

Over the course of the years, Magic has made some incredible investments. In 1994, he bought a 4.5% stake in the Lakers, which he sold in 2010. After building nearly 100 Starbucks franchises, he sold them back to the company in 2010 as well, minting nearly $100 Million. In 2012, he purchased a 2.3% stake in the Dodgers. Magic is also a founding partner of LAFC in MLS. In 1994, he also purchased a stake in the LA Sparks and has held on to the same.

Being a part owner of four franchises across four sporting leagues in the USA is one of the bigger reasons why Magic was able to turn his $40 Million into $680 Million. Sure, there are other investments too, but these stand out the most.