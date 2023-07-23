HomeSearch

Years After Eminem Dedicated ‘363,000,000 Times Viewed Song’ to LeBron James, Magic Johnson Feels Respected by Nas Honoring Him on His Album

Raahib Singh
|Published July 23, 2023

Years After Eminem Dedicated ‘363,000,000 Times Viewed Song’ to LeBron James, Magic Johnson Feels Respected by Nas Honoring Him on His Album

Credits: USA Today Sports and Twitter

Professional sports and Hip-Hop are two industries that often work really well together. Artists love to name-drop players when they can, and players thrive on the attention it brings. In 2009, we saw LeBron James getting honored by Eminem with ‘Forever’, a song that has been viewed 363,000,000 times since 2009 on YouTube alone. Years later, Magic Johnson received a similar honor, with Nas dedicating Track 7 of his new album Magic 2 to the Lakers legend. Magic put out a tweet expressing how he felt respected by the honor.

Earvin Magic Johnson is among the greatest basketball players ever seen. The 6ft 9″ Point Guard had skills that were rare to find in any player, much less a player of his size. However, if there is one skill that outmatches his basketball prowess, it would be his business acumen. He earned $40 Million in the NBA but has turned that into $680 Million. Seeing Nas shout that out, Magic couldn’t hold off thanking him on Twitter.

Magic Johnson expresses his gratitude to Nas

In the new album, Nas dedicated Track 7 and named it Earvin Magic Johnson. In the track, we can hear Nas complimenting Magic’s enterprising nature. The lyrics go as follows,

“On my Earvin Magic Johnson, I’m enterprising
I keep it ghetto like the hood before they gentrified it”

At the same time, he could also be heard talking about Magic playing with Kareem.

“Me and Wilson put up forty on the board
At The Forum like I’m Magic and Kareem on the floor
Pat Riley on the bench callin’ plays, I just score (I just score, I just score)
Callin’ plays, we just score (I just score, yeah)

Magic Johnson must have heard the song recently, as he couldn’t hold back on expressing his gratitude to the 2x Grammy Winner. He put out a tweet thanking Nas and complimenting him as a businessman as well.

“Thank you for the respect and honor of my business acumen. You’re a hell of a businessman in your own right!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MagicJohnson/status/1682828145169186826?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Johnson was clearly touched by the gesture and made sure he let his gratitude be known.

How did Magic turn $40 Million into $680 Million?

Over the course of the years, Magic has made some incredible investments. In 1994, he bought a 4.5% stake in the Lakers, which he sold in 2010. After building nearly 100 Starbucks franchises, he sold them back to the company in 2010 as well, minting nearly $100 Million. In 2012, he purchased a 2.3% stake in the Dodgers. Magic is also a founding partner of LAFC in MLS. In 1994, he also purchased a stake in the LA Sparks and has held on to the same.

Being a part owner of four franchises across four sporting leagues in the USA is one of the bigger reasons why Magic was able to turn his $40 Million into $680 Million. Sure, there are other investments too, but these stand out the most.

Share this article

About the author

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him toward TSR. He started playing basketball when he was 14, and fell in love with the sport ever since. His interest in the NBA developed at the same time as when Stephen Curry put the entire league on notice. Raahib was spellbound by Steph and the Warriors and has been a fan since. From starting off as a Warriors fan, Raahib has evolved into someone who can never miss a good game of basketball. He converts his love for the game and the knowledge he has gained into the articles he writes. In his spare time, he enjoys cricket, going for walks, and murder mysteries.

Read more from Raahib Singh