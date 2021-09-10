“Hell yeah”: When Kevin Durant and Nas voiced their support for removing cannabis from NBA’s list of banned substances 4 years before it happened

Kevin Durant and Nas may have actually been the pioneers for the NBA changing its policy on cannabis and mariguana testing, advocating for change four years earlier.

In 2016, KD sat down with Nas and Bill Simmons to talk about several things, the NBA’s mariguana testing among them. Of course, they also talked about hip hop and wanting to rap.

There are several NBA players who produce or have produced their own music, both current and former, and being able to string bars is a skill he would love to him. Sitting down with Nas and Bill Simmons, KD opened up about his favorite rapper in the NBA: Damian Lillard.

Rooted in New York’s rap scene, Nas quickly made a name for himself, and now he’s considered to be one of the greatest rappers of all time as well as a pioneer for the genre.

Kevin Durant And Nas May Have Led The Charge To Change NBA Cannabis Policy

The NBA always had a stern stance on marijuana usage as it was always on their banned substances list, and they used to carry out regular testing for it.

However, with the way the pandemic changed the NBA season around last year, the league adopted a much softer stance on marijuana usage and testing.

While the drug itself is still on the banned substance list, the league does not test for it anymore, meaning that NBA players are mostly free to use it as they wish.

When Durant and Nas talked to Bill Simmons about it in 2016, they definitely agreed with the notion that marijuana should be legalized, Nas vocally exclaiming ‘Hell yeah’ when asked about it. You can watch the full video here, and the discussion about cannabis starts at around 6:17.

