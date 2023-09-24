“Every Motherf**king Time”: Former Wizards All-Star Playfully Threatens to Steal $450,000,000 Worth Comedian’s Job for Cancelling His Episode Constantly

Gilbert Arenas has been a big personality in the sports commentary world for some time now. Yet, as he recently revealed, Kevin Hart has been constantly avoiding having him on his show, ‘Cold as Balls’. After being canceled by Hart over and over again, Arenas recently declared that he has finally had enough. As a revenge plot, the former Washington Wizards star now plans to take over the $450,000,000-worth comedian’s show on LOL Network. The 41-year-old even announced on YouTube that he would be using Hart’s voice to beat him at his own game.

‘Cold as Balls’ is a fan-favorite show in the sports world. In it, superstar athletes and team owners are brought in as guests, before they promptly dip into an ice bath alongside Kevin Hart. Once they’re in the ice-cold tub, the comedian uses his charm and charisma to orchestrate hilarious interviews with his guests.

Gilbert Arenas is tired of being canceled time and again for Kevin Hart’s show

Gilbert Arenas, like many other personalities in the sports world, was excited to be on ‘Cold as Balls’. However, despite being called by the show for an episode, the plans were soon canceled, leaving Arenas high and dry.

The former NBA player immediately got to plotting his revenge. He put on a bathrobe, switched on a camera, and hilariously said the following.

“Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Gilbert Arenas, and I have beef with Kevin Hart! I was supposed to be a guest on ‘Cold as Balls’ for eight seasons now! And he has canceled every motherf**king time! So here, I’m coming for his job. Laugh out loud network, I’ve been practicing to replace him! And I don’t think it’s going to be too hard, because this is the kind of competition I got. [shows a clip of Kevin Hart from the show]. See, I can beat that! Because I’m taller!…”

It is important to note that Gilbert Arenas is quite obviously joking here. It is likely that he and Hart are on very good terms with each other. This was just a way to poke a little fun at him for canceling on him so many times across eight seasons of the show.

That being said, ‘Cold as Balls’ is not the only show Hart has. He has also become known for his other show ‘Hart to Heart’. On one occasion, he shared a very interesting story there with Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban on the show.

Kevin Hart revealed his reaction to ‘Uber’ pitch

Kevin Hart is a man with quite a bit of money. Now worth $450 million, the comedian is always looking for investment opportunities to further grow his wealth. And years ago, as he revealed to Mark Cuban, Hart had a chance to invest in ‘Uber’ before the company saw its first success. However, rather than investing in the idea, Hart had a rather interesting reaction to the pitch. The following is what he told Mark Cuban.

“Troy Carter tells me, he’s like ‘Kev, there’s this thing man, it’s called Uber. You gotta invest in it. Listen, it’s easy to understand, right? It’s basically like strangers giving, like, people they don’t know rides, like people can call on other people for rides.’ I was like ‘What?’ He was like, ‘People can just-There’s an app, and you say you need a ride, whoever’s close to you, that is like one of the drivers under our app will come and get you.’ I was like, ‘Sounds like Murderville to me.’”

Today, Uber is a $90.75 billion business. So, it’s fair to say that this one was a grand opportunity missed.