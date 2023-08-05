Giannis Antetokounmpo Unaware of ‘Michael Jordan Tax’ as Anthony Davis’ $38,000,000 Paycut Goes Viral: “Who the Hell is FICA and Jock”

Anthony Davis has once again made headlines. However, this time around, it’s not for his $186,000,000 extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. Instead, he has gone viral after Andrew Petcash broke down how AD will suffer a $38,000,000 pay cut thanks to taxes. The tweet has caught on fire and has attracted a lot of interest. In fact, Giannis Antetokounmpo has hilariously responded to Petcash’s tweet, claiming he has no idea what either FICA or the Michael Jordan tax, commonly known as the Jock tax, is.

The Brow recently signed a massive three-year extension with the Lakers. One that is the richest annual extension in NBA history. On paper, it will earn him a whopping $62,000,000 a year. Essentially, making him the highest-paid athlete in the NBA albeit, before the numerous taxes come into play.

Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously reacts to news of Anthony Davis’ $38,000,000 pay cut

News recently broke out, that with taxes taken into consideration, Anthony Davis stands to lose $38,000,000 of his $62,000,000 annual salary. Given he is based in Los Angeles, California, the 2020 NBA Champion has a variety of taxes he needs to pay before he can bring home the bacon.

According to Andrew Petcash, The Brow will lose a lot of money thanks to things like Federal tax, state tax, agent fees, and more. This includes FICA and the Jock tax, two terms that left one NBA superstar bewildered. Reacting to Petcash’s tweet, Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously asked whether or not FICA and Jock are two players, and wondered if they could “hoop.”

To answer Giannis’ question, FICA has to do with Federal insurance. But, as for the Jock tax, it is also sometimes known as the Michael Jordan tax. Implemented in 1991 in the state of California, it was meant as a form of revenge. After Jordan and the Bulls defeated the Lakers in the NBA Finals, the state decided to put the Jock tax into play, taxing visiting entertainers and pro athletes who can make high incomes. Since then, it has been enforced in several different states, including Wisconsin, where the Greek Freak plays for the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Who the hell is FICA and Jock can they hoop?”

It certainly is one of the more comical reactions to Davis’ pay cut. But, for better or worse, this is the way the NBA works and whether he likes it or not, the Greek Freak is also susceptible to such taxes.

Giannis, much like Anthony Davis also pay a lot of taxes

Just like Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo also has taxes to pay. Last year, the Greek Freak earned up to $42,492,492 on paper. However, after taxes, which include Federal tax, state tax, and FICA, the Milwaukee Bucks star saw a 46.80% cut in his salary according to GO Banking Rates.

This means while his contract does say he earns close to $42,500,000 million a year, he effectively took home around $22,566,310 after taxes.

The fact that Giannis jokingly expressed doubt over the FICA tax and the Jock tax makes this situation all the more hilarious. He’ll probably be having a long chat with his agent and accountant after this.