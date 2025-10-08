“Everybody and Their Mom Was Shooting”: Bradley Beal Describes Decision to Join Clippers Post Buyout With Suns

The LA Clippers have made some interesting moves this summer. Even though they were preoccupied with the Kawhi Leonard-Aspiration scandal, they have tiptoed into setting up things to try and become the oldest team to win the NBA championship.

The Clips have re-signed a 35-year-old James Harden, a 36-year-old Nick Batum, and added 37-year-old Brook Lopez to their squad. And then they traded in a 32-year-old Bradley Beal.

In July, Beal, after enduring months of criticism for his performance with the Phoenix Suns, had secured a buyout to become a free agent. An important addition to the Clippers, Beal joined Lou Williams on The Underground Lounge during the Clippers’ media day, discussing everything from his ambitions in LA to the unfair criticism he has received in the past.

Williams admitted that even he was critical of the run Beal had in Phoenix, stating that with the talent in the Suns squad, expectations were high. That said, he did acknowledge that a lot of the criticism Beal faced was squarely unfair.

“A lot of people act like you didn’t shoot 50 from the field,” Williams said as Beal, who notably had an average of 17.6 points per game in Phoenix, chuckled.

However, that’s all in the past. Now that he is with the Clippers, Beal is “excited” to start. When asked how he was vibing with the likes of Harden and the rest of the squad, Beal said, “I am excited. For one, everybody and their mom was shooting. Once the buyout happened, it was like a pick of the litter. So it wasn’t an easy decision to come down to, but in the end, it kind of became easier.”

Then came the surprise. Beal revealed that it was Williams who had inspired him to sign with the Clippers. Williams looked a little puzzled with the revelation, even as Beal continued his story.

“When I was making my decision … This is honest-to-god truth. I have got a wall of jerseys in my house. I was just chilling at [the] crib, hanging around, and I had a Williams Clippers jersey signed in the bottom at my house,” narrated Beal, adding that it was enough for him to seriously consider joining the Clippers.

Seeing the long and good stint Williams had with the Clippers (2017 to 2021), Beal felt that he wouldn’t mind walking in those footsteps.

Beal also revealed that he was well acquainted with coach Tye Lue since they are both from Missouri and had a lot of mutual friends. The guard also asserted that, as a team owner, Steve Ballmer’s energy was unmatched. He then spoke about how he connected with Harden

“And then talking to James Harden and his journey, how he got here, I was like, ‘okay, yeah,'” said Beal, adding that the kind of criticism he had faced at Phoenix was very similar to what Harden had endured. This, despite Harden helping Joel Embiid get an MVP with Philly in the 2022-23 season.

“I took it with a grain of salt. I am super excited to be where I am. I got a coach who is on my bumper by the day about more on both ends,” concluded Beal.

Given what he had endured over the last couple of seasons, Beal feels like he has a point to prove. It’s a chip on his shoulder, but he’s using it to be the best of who he is and is excited about how he can contribute to the Clippers’ success.