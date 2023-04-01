HomeSearch

Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight vs Pelicans? Clippers Release Update Ahead of Crucial Matchup

Raahib Singh
|Published 01/04/2023

Mar 31, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts from the bench during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers are headed to New Orleans tonight. After the tough loss to Memphis last night, the Clippers have allowed the Warriors to catch up to them and level the record. Kawhi Leonard played the first half, but was benched for the last 24 minutes of the game. This helped the Grizzlies build a lead as large as 22 points, and secure a 108-94 win.

Kawhi’s absence caught the team by surprise, which clearly threw them off the track. Russell Westbrook talked about the same after the game as well. The Clippers are currently holding on to the 5th seed thanks to the tiebreaker over the Warriors, they need a win tonight to secure their grip on the position.

The fans wonder whether Kawhi will suit up in New Orleans or not.

Kawhi Leonard will be playing tonight

Kawhi returned to the lineup tonight after missing the previous game against the Grizzlies. He was out due to personal reasons, and was listed as probable for last night’s game with the same as well.

He did play against Ja Morant and co. last night, but only clocked in 18 minutes. This was a bummer for the fans, considering how Kawhi doesn’t play back-to-backs. However, things are set to change tonight, as Kawhi said to suit up in New Orleans tonight.

This will be the first back-to-back that Kawhi will play since April 2021. It’s an incredible sign for the fans, and the team would hope it takes away some pain from last night’s loss.

