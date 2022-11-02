“Everybody Carries the Ball!”: Ja Morant Shockingly Comes to Jordan Poole’s Rescue After Officials’ Constant Badgering in Game vs Heat

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors are starting to come out of the woodwork as the NBA’s latest team rivalries. And frankly, the league is only better for it. After all, even the most die-hard sports fans love the drama of the game more than the game itself.

Over the last couple of years, players from these two teams have gone back and forth on everything. Heck, even after Klay Thompson won his 4th ring, he couldn’t let himself forget to throw some shots the Grizzlies’ way.

However, despite all the back and forth, it appears that the two teams may have finally come to agree on something on the court. And let’s just say, you’re going to want to see it.

Ja Morant backs Jordan Poole up on the new rule change by the NBA

In case you weren’t aware of it already, the NBA has decided to place an emphasis on ‘carries committed by players this season. And Jordan Poole got front-row seats to that very role being put into play.

Against the Heat, in just the first half, the man was called on three different occasions for a carry violation. To make matters worse, the officials were nowhere near as stringent with any other player on the court.

After the game, here is what Steve Kerr and Draymond Green had to say on the matter.

Steve Kerr & Draymond talk about Jordan Poole getting called for 3 carry violations. “The whole league does that. They’ve been doing it ever since Iverson convinced the refs it wasn’t a carry. It is a carry. What Jordan does is a carry.”pic.twitter.com/WB9cDRt7PZ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 2, 2022

It’s fair to say that they are more than a little peeved by what happened, considering only Poole was being persecuted for something everybody does. And frankly, in that matter, they were more than justified to feel the way they did.

At least, that is how Ja Morant of the Grizzlies feels.

Ja Morant announces his thoughts on officials going after Jordan Poole for carrying, on Twitter

Jordan Poole and Ja Morant aren’t exactly what you’d call best friends. Heck, the pair even got their respective teams riled up, after this incident.

Ja Morant reacted to Jordan Poole grabbing his knee. (via @JaMorant) pic.twitter.com/9XhvkPfYxG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 8, 2022

Many, including those on the Grizzlies, accused this of being responsible for Morant’s knee injury during this series.

But, whether or not Ja himself believes that, he set it all behind him, to say this on Twitter.

everybody do it lol https://t.co/Txcqi4xCiT — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) November 2, 2022

Bitter rivals coming to each other’s aid when the time is right?

You love to see it.

