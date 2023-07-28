“Everybody Else Shut The H*ll Up”: Pulling In $40,608,000 Through Basketball, Charles Barkley Controversially Claimed There Were Only 5 ‘Real’ Jobs

Ever since his playing days, Charles Barkley has been known for his outspoken nature. He has continued to throw his opinions, even after his retirement through his TV presence. He is still fierce and brutally honest when asked about his opinions. Once, Chuck said that only 5 jobs in the world are real jobs. Coming from Barkley, who earned $40,608,000 from his NBA salary alone, is a big thing to say.

The brutal honesty is something that defines Chuckster. He has been an entertainer both on and off the court. When Chuck was being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers, he said that he didn’t care where he was going to play next. According to Chuck, some people were telling him that if he played according to the plan, he would easily make a couple of millions of dollars. He said that he would choose to be himself rather than earn himself a million dollars.

Charles Barkley believes only five jobs are real in the world

Last year on ‘The Tonight Show’ Jimmy Fallon asked Chuck about the conversation they had when they were talking backstage. Barkley went on to say that there were only five real jobs in the world. Chuck said that doctors, farmers, teachers, police, and people in the armed forces had only the real jobs. This is what Barkley said;

“Teachers, farmers, policemen, doctors, somebody who is in the armed service. Everybody else just shut the h*ll up and enjoy your life. People talk about all these jocs, jocs don’t have bad days. You are making $25 million a year, you might be in the last place, but it ain’t that bad.”

Barkley, who has signed a $200 million deal with Turner Sports, has his own beliefs and he never shies to throw his opinion about them. Earlier, Chuck had said that he would retire from television, but the deal was unexpected, and the channel successfully signed Barkley for another 10 years.

Barkley says basketball has given him everything in his life

While Barkley once revealed that since his retirement, he hadn’t played basketball, he was thankful that despite not having the highest education, he has everything in life, and it’s because of basketball. This is what Chuck said;

“I owe basketball a great deal. I am not the most educated person in the world…but basketball has given me everything in my life.”

Barkley had sadness in his voice when he said so about not touching the ball since he retired as his body had taken enough punishment during his playing days. Despite having retired from NBA 2 decades ago, Barkley is still close to the game all thanks to his analyst role on ‘NBA on TNT’.