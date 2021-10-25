Basketball

“Everyone and their grandma knows Ja Morant will be back”: Stephen A Smith consoles the Grizzlies guard after missing a clutch free-throw resulting in a loss against LeBron James’ Lakers

"Everyone and their grandma knows Ja Morant will be back": Stephen A Smith consoles the Grizzlies guard after missing a clutch free-throw resulting in a loss against LeBron James’ Lakers
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"If this kid makes the FT, everyone gets a free laptop!": Shaquille O'Neal first donated 200k to renovate the courts, then puts smile on several faces with his bet
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Everyone and their grandma knows Ja Morant will be back": Stephen A Smith consoles the Grizzlies guard after missing a clutch free-throw resulting in a loss against LeBron James’ Lakers
“Everyone and their grandma knows Ja Morant will be back”: Stephen A Smith consoles the Grizzlies guard after missing a clutch free-throw resulting in a loss against LeBron James’ Lakers

Ja Morant tragically misses a clutch free throw, resulting in the Memphis Grizzlies losing to…