“Everyone and their grandma knows Ja Morant will be back”: Stephen A Smith consoles the Grizzlies guard after missing a clutch free-throw resulting in a loss against LeBron James’ Lakers

Ja Morant tragically misses a clutch free throw, resulting in the Memphis Grizzlies losing to LeBron James and the Lakers 121-118.

On Sunday night, Ja Morant and his Memphis Grizzlies faced a LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers team at the Staples Center. In an action-packed thriller that saw 13 lead changes and 7 ties, LeBron and co. managed to grab their first win of the 2021-2022 season, defeating Memphis 121-118.

It was Carmelo Anthony who had an incredible 28-point performance on 66.7% shooting from the field, shadowing Morant’s outstanding 40-point and 10-assists double-double night.

The match couldn’t have ended in a more disheartening way for Ja. With 2.5 seconds left on the clock, the Grizzlies trailing 119-116, Morant was fouled on the three-point line, sending him on the charity stripes for three shots and a chance to tie the game up. After drilling the first two shots, Morant went on to miss the clutch third free-throw.

JA MORANT MISSES THE LAST FREE THROW!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/NUFiTRLtCX — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) October 25, 2021

“Ja Morant, keep growing, keep shining”: Stephen A Smith consoles the youngster

It was indeed a hard pill to swallow for Morant, who despite recording his franchise’s first-ever 40 points and 10 assists performance, had to grab the Grizzlies third straight win. However, the 22-year-old knows this loss will only help him in his experience. The combo-guard took to social media:

failure builds character. — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) October 25, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 12 🥷🏽🖤 (@jamorant)

Analyst Stephen A Smith too consoled the highflyer after the tragic loss.

Don’t worry about that young fella @JaMorant. Missed FT’s happen. You made this first two. You dropped 40-and-10. And everyone and their grandma knows you WILL be back. Keep growing. Keep shining! Great Game! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 25, 2021

Without any doubt, Ja Morant will learn a lot from this loss and undeniably, will be back stronger, ready for the next game.