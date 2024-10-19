“Talk About a Crown That’s Heavy”: A’ja Wilson Reacts to Being Called ‘LeBron James of the WNBA’

A’ja Wilson is often referred to as the face of the WNBA. The 28-year-old has already won three WNBA Regular Season MVP awards, a WNBA Finals MVP award, and two Defensive Player of the Year Awards. It’s not surprising that a player of her caliber has been labeled as the LeBron James of the WNBA. However, with such a lofty comparison also comes tremendous pressure.

During “The Job Interview” with Wall Street Journal (WSJ. Style), Wilson was asked how she feels about the LeBron James comparisons. She touched upon how being mentioned in the same breath as James means she is carrying a heavy weight on her shoulders. However, she does her best to live up to these expectations.

She highlighted how LBJ has carved his own legacy without giving in to external pressures that required him to do things a certain way.

For example, he was expected to spend all his career in the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he departed for the Miami Heat in 2010 to live his championship dreams. Wilson believes that she adheres to a similar approach and has always done things her own way. She said,

“Talk about a crown that’s heavy. I feel like that’s what it is but I try to wear it with grace. When it comes to LeBron and his career, and his journey, he did things on his time, his way. People tried to mold him and cookie-cut him, and try to put him in this box. And I think every year, Bron constantly showed up and showed people why you will never put him in a box. So I feel like when people compare me to him, when it comes to our league, that’s what I see.”

Wilson then conveyed that like James, she also puts her heart into the game but doesn’t forget to enjoy the ride at the same time. The LBJ comparisons prove that she is on the right track in her career.

“Not necessarily, the style of play but more so when people see me and they see me play, they see someone that has put a lot of passion in the game but also I never lose sight of the fun. Like, it is a game at the end of the day. And then obviously if you’re being compared to LeBron James, you are doing something right,” Wilson continued

There is mutual respect between A’ja Wilson and LeBron James. The 4x NBA Finals MVP has often given his regards to the best women’s hooper in the world.

LeBron James shouts out Wilson consistently

During the interview with WSJ. Style, Wilson recalled her first interaction with LeBron James. When he was doing a campaign for his shoe, she was part of a series that acknowledged professional women of color.

Wilson was a part of the series too, and when James saw her, he recognized her and called her a “rookie with a voice.” This heart-warming incident was just the beginning of James giving her flowers to the 3x WNBA MVP.

In September, after she dropped 41 points and 17 rebounds against the Phoenix Mercury, James tweeted, “TOO DAMN GOOOD!!!! My sister better than yours! [laughing emojis].”

Meanwhile, A’ja Wilson has also returned the love resoundingly. She dons LeBron James’ signature Nike shoes and during the Paris Olympics, debuted his Bron 22s.