Ex-NBA Champ Defends Giannis Antetokounmpo Looking Out For Brother Thanasis

The NBA has no dearth of brothers playing in the league. From the Curry Brothers to the Thompson brothers, the list is long. The actual rarity is brothers playing on the same team. That list is not that long. And arguably, the most popular names on that list in recent memory are the Antetokounmpo brothers.

Thanasis got drafted by the Knicks in 2014, but ended up playing only 2 games for the New York Knicks. His lackluster performance ended his NBA career short, and he did not play again until 2019, when he joined the Milwaukee Bucks to play alongside his younger brother.

He had been with the team for five years, but after tearing his Achilles during a workout with the team, he ended up being away from the team. Now, he has been re-signed on a 1-year deal worth $2.9 million.

And even if with the re-signing, this fairy tale story of two brothers continues, there are ample questions the two have faced in the recent past. Thanasis has often been considered a Nepotism move by Giannis and the Bucks.

But Jeff Teague, who won a championship with the Bucks, doesn’t agree. Teague, instead, believes Giannis is doing the right thing by having his brother’s back.

Teague, on the Club 520 podcast, said Giannis’ plan for his brother is clear: “You’re [Thanasis] gonna sit courtside until you are healthy. Then we gonna get you back on the real courtside.”

He also pointed out that Thanasis can “hoop” and deserves to be in the NBA. Though true to his podcast format, he ended up joking that Giannis definitely “owns the Bucks” by getting them to re-sign Thanasis.

With Thanasis back in the roster, it’s likely fans will question Milwaukee’s decision again. As has been the case in the past, most believe the team does it only to keep their superstar happy.

This certainly also helps their chances of keeping Giannis on the team. The rumors and the Greek star’s reported frustrations must have kept them on their toes throughout the off-season. Hopefully, that anxiety has left the front office.