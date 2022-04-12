TenZ shares on stream who he thinks will win VCT Master’s Reykjavik 2022

VCT Master’s 2022 has some of the most skilled teams ever. See which teams SEN TenZ has as favourites for winning it all.

VCT Master’s 2022 started off on April 10th, 2022. Now that we are three days in the tournament, many people have picked favourites. Team Liquid has become the first team to clinch a playoff spot for Master’s. Whereas the other teams are still battling it out in Upper and Lower Brackets.

Sentinels failed to qualify for VCT Master’s 2022. However, TenZ along with Tarik, Kyedae and ShahZam have been given rights to host watch-parties. In the watch-party you can see and hear the extremely experienced professinals give their opinions and share analysis of games. Let’s take a look at who TenZ has winning VCT Master’s 2022.

TenZ’s favourites to win VCT Master’s 2022

SEN TenZ was streaming a watch-party for the first Group B match: KRU eSports vs Team Liquid. The match had just started and we were 6 rounds in on the first map, Fracture. While watching the stream, somebody in chat asks TenZ a question. The question being: who do you think will win it all?

The famous Sentinel’s duelist didn’t hesitate even once in his answer. “I think between DRX, The Guard or G2. Those are the three teams that I think will win it all.” said TenZ.

DRX had just dominated ZETA Division in the previous match after only losing 5 rounds on their way to a 2-0 series win. And The Guard is a team that dominated NA, including the Sentinels roster. Lastly, G2 has been amazing in one of the toughest regions in EMEA. Do you think TenZ has picked the right teams for winning the coveted VCT Master’s 2022 Trophy?

Upcoming matches and TenZ’s watch-party

We have the Group A Upper Bracket Match between Ninjas in Pyjamas and DRX. The winner of this game will clinch a playoff spot. We also have OpTic Gaming vs KRU Esports in a Group B Lower Bracket elimination match. This match will decide the first team to be eliminated from VCT Master’s 2022. You can watch both of these matches on the VCT Twitch and YouTube channel. You can also watch the matches on the Twitch live of TenZ, Kyedae, Tarik and ShahZam.