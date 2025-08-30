mobile app bar

Ex-Spurs Forward Ruthlessly Picks Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving Over Former Teammate Tony Parker

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Stephen Curry (L), Tony Parker (C), and Kyrie Irving (L)

Stephen Curry (L), Tony Parker (C), and Kyrie Irving (L) | Credits- USA Today Network and IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

Along with Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker formed a trio in one of the most iconic San Antonio Spurs teams of all time. He won four championships with the team, also earning a Finals MVP and establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with in the NBA. Ask his ex-teammate Robert Horry, however, and he’ll give you a bold opinion on the Frenchman.

Parker won his fourth and last championship in 2014, when Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving were beginning to establish themselves in the NBA as the next great point guards. Parker left the Spurs in 2018, while Curry went on to win four rings of his own and Irving claimed one, along with a reputation as one of the most exciting players in the game.

So, did Curry and Irving surpass Parker’s legacy or prove to be better than him? According to Horry, who celebrated winning the NBA Finals alongside Parker in 2005 and 2007, the answer is yes. But where does he rank the six-time NBA All-Star?

Game 7 of the NBA Finals — start, bench, cut. That’s the game Horry was playing on the Big Shot Bob podcast. And he was asked to make his choices between Curry, Irving, and Parker.

Almost instantly, Horry said, “Start Steph,” and who can blame him? Parker was great, but Curry is in the conversation of being the greatest in his position ever, and the man who changed the game. But most would have expected him to pick Parker and put him on the bench next.

“Kyrie off the bench, and Tony, bye bye,” the 7-time NBA champ added. He didn’t look remorseful or confused at all, which suggests that he didn’t take emotions into account while making the call. “Even though I love Tony to death, but Kyrie? Better player. Steph? Better player. So, it ain’t no disrespect to Tony.” 

“It’s just the truth, you know me,” Horry continued, after his co-hosts opined that the Parker snub felt personal. “I keep it basic, keep it real.” 

Horry’s choices would align with much of the NBA community. Curry is a serial winner, after all. Beyond the rings, he has two MVPs to his name — one of them unanimous — and 11 All-Star appearances.

Irving, too, has built an impressive resume. A 2016 NBA champion with the LeBron James-led Cavaliers, he’s a nine-time All-Star and widely regarded as one of the most skillful players and best ball handlers the game has ever seen.

Parker is great, and rightfully a legend in San Antonio. But Curry and Irving are bigger names, and they deserve to start ahead of him.

