“Stephen Curry Changed the Game! He’s Top-10!”: Kevin Garnett Goes After Paul Pierce, Makes a Strong Case for Warriors Star

NBA legend Kevin Garnett educates Paul Pierce, talks about Stephen Curry, and regards him as Top-10 All-Time

When one thinks of players who changed the game of basketball, there are only a limited few that come to mind. You have Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, Dirk Nowitzki, Shaquille O’Neal, Allen Iverson, and Stephen Curry.

Being on that list with those people is an achievement in itself. However, along with revolutionizing the game of basketball, Steph has also won 4x NBA Championships, 2x NBA MVP, 1x Finals MVP, and has a lot more accolades.

Despite his individual success, and how successful his team has been, Curry is often disregarded when it comes to listing him as one of the game’s greats. I don’t know if it’s his 6’2″ frame, or the fact that he’s too nice, but people keep leaving him off their lists without any merit. Paul Pierce is one of them.

Kevin Garnett makes a case for Stephen Curry as Top-10 All-Time

Recently, All The Smoke and KG Certified had a combined episode, Certified Smoke. There, Paul Pierce, Matt Barnes, Kevin Garnett, and Stephen Jackson discussed the upcoming NBA season. There they discussed the Boston situation, the Nets and Ben Simmons, the Lakers, and James Wiseman. After Wise, they shifted the topic to Steph.

Pierce said that Steph isn’t Top-10 just yet, but if he wins another ring and another Finals MVP, that might change. This didn’t sit well with Kevin Garnett, who spoke up for the Warriors’ superstar.

” You tripping. Man changed the game and where you shoot the ball from. That’s first. Secondly, he does it on a consistent basis. Every guard that’s f**kin under 6-foot think they Stephen Curry.”

Pierce talked about how he can’t remove legends like Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain from his list. To that, KG said,

“Nah they still in the top 10. I got them 2 in the Top 10. When you change the game… Bro, the pick up point on that n**** is when he get past half! If you tired, what do you do? You run back half court… You can’t do that with him… You got to zigzag him. You got to get to bed at night for that man, dog!

“We been gracious to be in the MJ era, we been gracious to be in the Kob era, even Shaq, Shaq changed the game… Man come on, man. This man has changed the game. He made every guard think they got range.”

Garnett isn’t wrong. The impact Steph has had on the game, while he’s been winning consistently, and that too with the same team?! It’ll be outright idiotic to mock his claim in the Top-10 list.

Kevin Garnett compared Steph to Michael Jordan

This episode wasn’t the first time KG stood up and praised the Warriors’ star. Back in 2015, when the Dubs had just won their first championship and were out to defend their title, Kevin Garnett witnessed Steph in action and was left spellbound.

Steph had dropped 46 points on 8/13 shooting from the deep, to lead the Dubs to a 129-114 win over the Timberwolves. Garnett saw the same and couldn’t help but compare the Warriors’ star to the GOAT himself.

‘Like Michael jordan was a whole other thing, this guy is his own thing. Its beatuiful for basketball.’ KG on Steph in 2015. He knew it 🫡 pic.twitter.com/qyodAl10WR — UG(SCDG) (@SCDG2330) October 14, 2022

