“Is LeBron James being paid what he’s worth?”: Lakers superstar could be making less money than what he deserves for generating NBA revenue

LeBron James is arguably the best NBA player, but the guy has never cost more than the services he provides.

There were multiple players who were earning more than him every season in the league since his debut in 2003. And we all know how he has beaten them every time he faced them. But finally, the King will be compensated in accordance with his services this year.

In the 2020-21 season, LeBron is going to earn in excess of $40 million from the Lakers, which is still not the league’s best salary. But the Lakers’ superstar will make over $100 million including his off-the-court earnings.

LeBron’s Net worth still exceeds everyone in the league

Over the years LeBron has signed deals with multiple world-renowned brands, he earns an estimated $55 million annually from endorsements alone since the turn of the decade in 2010. He’s worked with McDonald’s, Intel, Samsung, State Farm, Kia, Coca-Cola and Pepsi. He is also the co-founder of OpenFit.

In recent years he has become a part-owner in Fenway Sports Group which is the parent company of European soccer giant Liverpool. He’s pumped in his investment in the company, even more this year.

He got something in return from FSG already, his media and entertainment company SpringHill, recently announced that it sold a significant minority stake to a group of investors that Fenway Sports Group, RedBird Capital Partners, Nike, and Epic Games at a valuation of about $725 million.

But is LeBron James a billionaire?

The SpringHill Company was among the producing companies of LeBron James starrer Space Jam 2. The film made in excess of $175 million at the box office.

Although LeBron doesn’t have the success with Nike as “His Airness” had with his Jordan product line, King has a deal with Nike which makes him more than a billion in his lifetime. Recently he has also partnered up with Walmart.

All these earnings have already accumulated more than a billion-dollar for James according to Forbes. But the King still has to make it to billionaire status because of the huge expenses he has had over the years.

Forbes estimated LeBron’s net worth around $850 million. So LeBron (still an active player) is the closest to achieve what Jordan achieved post his playing career. Jordan made more than 90% of his worth after his retirement. Astonishing!