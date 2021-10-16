Basketball

“Is LeBron James being paid what he’s worth?”: Lakers superstar could be making less money than what he deserves for generating NBA revenue

"Is LeBron James being paid what he's worth?": Lakers superstar could be making less money than what he deserves for generating NBA revenue
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"He gets away with it"– Former Red Bull driver feels Lewis Hamilton's small mistakes reflect he's under pressure
Next Article
"It broke the seat"– Christian Horner claims Max Verstappen was knocked out in Silverstone crash
NBA Latest Post
"Is LeBron James being paid what he's worth?": Lakers superstar could be making less money than what he deserves for generating NBA revenue
“Is LeBron James being paid what he’s worth?”: Lakers superstar could be making less money than what he deserves for generating NBA revenue

LeBron James is arguably the best NBA player, but the guy has never cost more…