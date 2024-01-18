“Except for Steph Curry”: Draymond Green Addresses Warriors Trade Rumors, Accepts it’s Part of the NBA Business

The Golden State Warriors struggled to win games at the start of this season. Given how the Warriors are still struggling and in the bottom half of the Western Conference, the front office decided to shake things up entirely. Recently, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green addressed the trade rumors surrounding him and the other players. While on The Draymond Green Show, the 6’6 forward highlighted how other than Stephen Curry, everyone’s name has been tossed in a possible trade.

Draymond Green spoke like a true veteran when he said that apart from the sport, there is a business side of things as well. So, if he were to get traded to another team, Green would graciously accept and pack his bags.

Green also did not crucify all the trade rumors surrounding the Warriors. Given how the team has been struggling with an 18-22 record, Draymond too felt that the roster could use some new players and fresh faces to bring results.

The Michigan State product went on to explain how the Warriors were not one of the teams that had been active at the trade deadline. However, with Mike Dunleavy as the team’s new general manager, that may change real soon.

“Regarding the Dubs, there have been a lot of trade rumors. I know my name has come up, I know everyone’s name has come up except for Steph Curry.” “As far as if I’m traded or something like that, that’s the business,” Green further added.

Based on the Warriors season so far, the team’s front office is open for all trade talks except for anything related to Stephen Curry. Given how Curry is the sole player from their Big Three left with some fuel in his tank, the Warriors would want to make the most of The Chef’s twilight years. And Draymond Green too understands that.

Will the Warriors finally break up their core and trade Daymond Green?

The Golden State Warriors dominated the league for the last decade or so since their first title run. But now, the roots and fundamentals laid back in the 2010s are finally giving in, based on the team’s condition.

Apart from Stephen Curry, neither of the two players from the team’s Big Three have been playing like their former selves. Draymond Green is still off the court and Klay Thompson has been streaky all season so far.

Even NBA player turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins felt that the Golden State Warriors are emotionally attached to Green and Thompson. And how the two should be traded from the team immediately.

As per NBC.com, Perkins said, “They’re saying, ‘Man, we’re so emotionally attached to Klay Thompson. We’re so emotionally attached to Draymond Green.’ When the fact of the matter is both of them need to be traded. Both of them. Klay and Dray.”

Perkins even went as far as to say that the Warriors should then sit down with Curry and have a conversation bout their respective futures. If Curry is willing to wait a few years till the team rebuilds or if they need to find a desirable destination for him as well.

With the trade deadline approaching, the Warriors may very well end up making a big splash. Let’s see if Golden State does shake things up with a major announcement.