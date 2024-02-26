[Exclusive] Author of Magic Johnson’s Biography Opens Up About the Lakers Legend’s Success as a Businessman

If a player achieves the level of success that Earvin “Magic” Johnson did in the NBA, it is difficult to imagine him as anything other than a legendary basketball player. But Magic Johnson accomplished the impossible. He managed to overshadow his iconic career in the National Basketball Association to create many new identities that have defined leadership in America for the past two decades or so. While most athletes with similar amounts of wealth in the bank would have chosen to cherish their hard-earned leisured retirement life, Magic chose to work behind the scenes to create a legacy that has the potential to change lives.

Advertisement

Popular Sportswriter and Biographer Roland Lazenby recognized the achievements of Magic Johnson the businessman, during a recent sit-down with The SportsRush’s Adit Pujari. Lazenby is well-known for recording untold and obscure stories that transpired in the lives of our favorite NBA stars, including Magic Johnson. His book The Life of Earvin “Magic” Johnson published last year is easily one of the best memoirs on the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s illustrious life.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/pujariadit7/status/1758512419830198578?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Almost an hour-and-a-half into the interview, Lazenby started to reveal his opinions on the Magic Johnson-led ‘Showtime’ Lakers. But he soon decided to shift the focus on the five-time NBA Champion’s post-retirement life as an entrepreneur and a business owner. The veteran author highlighted how Jonson’s ventures are changing the landscape of business opportunities in Black America.

Lazenby underlined how systemic discrimination in America against minority/Black communities has severely affected their growth and prosperity. However, Johnson has taken up the role of a trail blazer for black business owners and entrepreneurs. “As a businessman, Black consumer preferences-He championed that…He sold the idea of these magnificent theaters in Black neighborhoods,” the 72-year-old author told The SportsRush.

Lazenby highlights an important point here. While most companies chose to distance themselves from minority communities, Magic had the vision to imagine Black customers as an important demographic to sell his products. Therefore, he decided to invest in businesses in multicultural communities, that ultimately paid him heavy dividends. The 64-year-old opened up Starbucks outlets and theaters in Black neighborhoods, which were soon flocked by Black consumers looking for quality service.

Magic Johnson founded the Magic Johnson Enterprises in 1981 to create a level playing field for Black businesses and consumers. The company’s website lists its goal to be “a catalyst for fostering community and economic empowerment by providing access to high-quality entertainment, products and services that answer the demands of multicultural communities.”

Advertisement

Apart from promoting the growth of Black businesses, Magic Johnson has also diversified his investments in various fields. His expansive portfolio prompted Forbes to officially declare him a billionaire last year. The NBA legend continues to inspire generations of athletes and human beings in general, with not only his basketball exploits or business accomplishments, but also through his various projects, that indulge in a lot of things, from social activism to HIV awareness.