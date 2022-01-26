“Joel Embiid is the best clutch scorer in the NBA!”: How the Sixers MVP candidate has trumped the likes of LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan in clutch-time scoring

Joel Embiid leads the league in total points scored in clutch situations ahead of guys like LeBron James and Steph Curry.

Joel Embiid has been on an absolute tear this past month. In his last 15 games, he has scored less than 30 points once, which was a game where he had 25 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists. His last 4 games have seen him drop 42 points, 38 points, a 50-bomb, and another 40 points, all while averaged just under 33 minutes a game.

When talking about his scoring outbursts this ‘22 NBA season, Embiid said:

“In the previous year, we had someone that was so good in transition that you had to get him the ball so he can attack or make plays. His absence puts a hole in that category. That’s why I decided kinda to take my game to another level when it comes to that.”

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently the 6th seed in the loaded Eastern Conference but are shockingly only 2 games back from the number seed. Their continued success without one of their best players is due to Embiid’s stellar play late in games.

Joel Embiid and his torrid runs in clutch situations.

Joel Embiid leads the league in clutch time scoring. For those not in the know, clutch time scoring is described as the field goals made with 5 minutes left in a game with a difference of 5 or less points between both teams.

Embiid has scored 109 points in 19 clutch situations this season with the Sixers having won 12 of those games. In these 19 situations, the MVP candidate is shooting at 53.1% percent from the field. Taking a closer look at the buckets he’s made in clutch-time, his percentages on the left side of the floor are much higher than on the right side.

The eye-test would of course, determine this to be true as he’s much more prone to hit his signature turnaround jumper on the left side of the floor.

What’s interesting is that Joel Embiid is 7th in the league in total points scored in the first quarter and 2nd in the league in points scored in the 3rd quarter. This goes to show that the All-NBA center is more than just a late-game scoring machine and is consistent throughout all periods of a bout.