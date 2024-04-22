Certain Mike Tyson Will Badly Hurt Jake Paul, Gilbert Arenas Hopes YouTuber is on Steroids for His Own Safety

When YouTuber Jake Paul started his boxing journey, there were question marks around his ability. However, the 27-year-old would show the world that he deserves to be taken seriously. However, his upcoming fight against former heavyweight champion, Iron Mike Tyson, has divided fans on who will come out on top in the contest. The two will clash on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. In the wake of this blockbuster fight, Gilbert Arenas opined that Paul stands no chance against Iron Mike, even though the latter is 57 years old.

Advertisement

In fact, Arenas’ only fear is that the young boxer might pick up a serious injury during the fight. In a sit-down with Vlad TV, Arenas said that he hopes there is a “clause” in the contract that protects the YouTuber against the power punching of Tyson. Agent Zero believes that Jake Paul’s body is not built to withstand the Baddest Man on the Planet’s punching power despite their 30-year age difference. Arenas even declared that the only way the 6’1” boxer can survive Tyson’s punches is by taking steroids.

“I hope Jake Paul is on some type of steroid, not to punch back Tyson, that sh** ain’t gonna work. I am talking about to absorb some of this punching power Tyson has in his body. You talking about a dude that hit like Mack Truck then and still hitting like an F-150 today,” Arenas told VladTV.

Apart from that, the 3x NBA All-Star highlighted the two boxers’ contrasting fighting pedigrees. As a former heavyweight champion, even an accidental punch from the 57-year-old, prompted by muscle memory and reflex, can shake the YouTuber-boxer to the core. Since Jake Paul isn’t a “natural boxer”, he is ill-equipped to guard his face while going for hail-marys, i.e. desperate counterpunches when cornered. Such an approach can backfire against a veteran boxer like Mike Tyson.

Like Gilbert Arenas, Paul George isn’t sold as well on Jake Paul standing a chance in the marquee event.

Paul George has also picked Mike Tyson to win

On Podcast P with Paul George, the Clippers’ two-way guard was clear about who he was gunning for in the fight. After discussions with his co-hosts, George made it clear that there was no way he’d bet against Iron Mike. He dusted off the age gap between Paul and Tyson, declaring that Tyson is cut from a different cloth. He has mastered the world of boxing and can still pack a strong punch or two.

“I am not going against Iron Mike. I am not going against Mike Tyson. Mike Tyson is one of those guys, that you see his name – I am voting Mike Tyson. I am going for Mike Tyson. I don’t care about the age gap. He[Jake Paul] is actually fighting a boxer. He is not fighting a MMA guy, he is not fighting a wrestler, he is not fighting an entertainer, he is fighting a boxer. I don’t care what the age gap is, he is fighting a boxer,” George gave his verdict on the fight.

This is a valid point by PG-13. The former undisputed heavyweight Champion must have retained his instincts in spite of his age. Considering Paul’s inexperience against such top-notch boxers, he can witness an early exit against the knockout artist.