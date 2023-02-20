HomeSearch

“Utah Cheering Karl Malone but Boo Kyrie Irving!?”: NBA Twitter Calls Out Audience’s Hypocrisy in 2023 All-Star Game at Salt Lake City

Akash Murty
|Published 20/02/2023

Image Credits p: USA TODAY SPORTS

The 2014 All-Star Game MVP finally made his 8th appearance in the annual exhibition. With all his antics other than basketball it wouldn’t have been a surprise if Kyrie Irving never got a selection after 2021, but he is a starter in the guard position in the 2023 All-Star Game.

This year’s All-Star Game started a different type of team selection process. The captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo choose their squads just before the tipoff.

However, even before Irving was picked by Team LeBron at the #2 spot, the crowd in Utah booed him during the introduction to the players.

Yes, the same crowd that was cheering for Karl Malone last night.

Fans in Utah boo Kyrie Irving and NBA Twitter isn’t happy about it

Kyrie Irving might not be as likable as he once was for the things he keeps doing and saying when he is not playing the game, but when it comes to Karl Malone the word ‘like’ goes out the window.

The things that man did even on the court were hideous and were not sometimes appreciated by even his home crowd in Utah. However, they were cheering for him when he was there to judge the Dunk contest but booed Kyrie tonight.

It did not sit well with NBA Twitter.

