“Nikola Jokic ‘Bullied’ LeBron James Into Picking Him”: Afraid Of Being Picked Last ‘Joker’ Made Sure He Was Taken Over Lauri Markkanen

LeBron James, for the 6th straight year in a row has been named All-Star captain. The format of the All-Star Game changed when he was in his last year with the Cleveland Cavaliers and went up against Stephen Curry. After moving to the Western Conference, he continued his reign over the captaincy spot in the ASG.

This year saw James pick teams against the Eastern Conference’s captain, Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, after 5 years of picking teams during a televised segment, Adam Silver and company decided to do the drafting process for players in real time with both captains picking teams right before the All-Star Game.

Though, to avoid the feeling of someone getting picked last, the NBA decided to have the reserves be picked first and then move on to the starters. This doesn’t do anything to solve for the fact that someone will get picked last regardless but it did produce quite the funny moment between LeBron and Nikola Jokic.

Also read: “I Pick Ja Morant”: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Hilarious Draft Pick Blunder Against LeBron James Left All-Stars Roaring With Laughter

Nikola Jokic ‘begs’ LeBron James to pick him

LeBron James, while he may not be leading going into halftime, has once again picked a team that, on paper, looks superior to his opposing captain’s team. The last player he picked from the batch of starters given to him was none other than the reigning 2x regular season MVP, Nikola Jokic.

Jokic, who was one of the two last players to be picked, with Lauri Markkanen sitting beside him, went up to LeBron James as he was deciding his last pick and essentially told him to pick him. James obliged and picked ‘Mr. Triple Double’, letting Lauri go to Team Giannis Antetokounmpo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sideline Sources (@sidelinesources)

Draymond Green would later reveal that the Lakers superstar would’ve actually gone with Lauri on his team because he wanted to take the unconventional yet fan favorite pick over the obvious, MVP pick.

Kevin Durant on being picked last

Kevin Durant, despite being selected as an All-Star starter, missed the 2023 All-Star Game due to an MCL sprain. The Phoenix Suns superstar would take to his All-Star weekend press conference to then talk about starters being picked after reserves to avoid a ‘last pick’ situation.

He let it be known that he didn’t care for this change as nobody should mind being picked last given that they’re all millionaires, calling it a ‘brokest millionaire’ situation.

“I don’t remember getting picked last. Ever… I seen that on Twitter, somebody said the last pick is like the brokest millionaire.” Kevin Durant on the NBA All-Star Draft 🤣 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/kbjVBfg06I — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

Also read: “Bronny James Could Play in the NBA Next Season”: NBPA Report Suggests Billionaire LeBron James Is Influencing Draft Rules Changes