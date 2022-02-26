Basketball

Explained: Why the James Harden step-back jumper is usually legal, but sometimes isn’t

Explained: Why the James Harden step-back jumper is usually legal, but sometimes isn't
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"I'm Shaq, and I'm WAY better than Michael Jordan!": When the Big Diesel hilariously bribed children with pizza into saying that he was better than the Bulls legend
Next Article
Optic Gaming defeats Sentinels in the NA VCT Main Event and Secures the second position in the leaderboard
NBA Latest Post
Explained: Why the James Harden step-back jumper is usually legal, but sometimes isn't
Explained: Why the James Harden step-back jumper is usually legal, but sometimes isn’t

There hasn’t been a single playtype more prolific than the James Harden step-back jumper in…