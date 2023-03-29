Exploring Legitimacy of ‘LeBron James Suspended for Speeding’ Post by Twitter Account Amidst Bronny James’ All-American Game

LeBron James is the NBA’s biggest star at the moment, without a shadow of a doubt. In fact, many even say that the man gets countless false calls in the NBA, because of just this status. Then again, it appears that the officials forgot all about that rule during his infamous layup against the Boston Celtics.

That aside though, the NBA will protect this man’s overall image in any way possible. Then again, it even protected Ja Morant’s image perfectly during the gun controversy. And yet, there are now rumors of a suspension dished out by the NBA in the direction of the King. And all of it happening because of speeding?

What’s going on here? Is it all really true? Has LeBron James really been suspended by the NBA over something that happened on an LA Highway?

Countless people within the NBA community have fallen prey to the troll accounts of Twitter

If you’re an NBA fan and haven’t lived under the biggest rock of all time, you probably know that troll news accounts have been all the rage within the NBA community in the last year. Usually though, keen-eyed viewers can often spot the spelling errors in the username of the account, or slight accents in the name, and so on, and know that it isn’t the real deal.

But of course, not everyone can be like that. So, when ‘B*ttcrack Sports’ released this hilarious story about LeBron James, of course, the people lapped it all up almost instantly.

BREAKING: LeBron James has been suspended by the Lakers for the rest of the regular season. He was seen speeding at 130 mph in this viral video. pic.twitter.com/hwp9x2RNSZ — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) March 28, 2023

To add to all the hilarity here, there was even an update posted by the Twitter account to this. And somehow, it has only added to the credibility of the whole thing in the eyes of countless fans. Absolutely mind-boggling.

After all this, it really should go without saying, but we will spell it out. No, LeBron James has not been suspended by anyone. These are simply rumors that were kickstarted by troll accounts on Twitter. The only reason the man is off the court right now is due to an ankle injury he sustained a few games ago.

That said, despite all the fake controversy here, the man does seem to be enjoying his time away from the court. And Bronny James seems to be a big part of that.

LeBron James’s injury allowed him to watch Bronny James at the McDonald’s All-American Game

Bronny James has been ascending up the charts as potentially a top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA draft. And so, of course, he was going to be a part of the McDonald’s All-American Game, an honor LeBron James couldn’t help but watch his son get.

BRONNY JAMES IS HIM 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tjfikjQEb6 — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) March 29, 2023

Fortunately for the young man, he had a very good outing, even hitting 5 three-pointers during the game. However, he was disappointingly bested by a certain other player. And frankly, things weren’t even that close at all. Click right here to get all the information on what happened.