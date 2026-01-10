“Face of the F***ing League”: Kendrick Perkins Uses Ja Morant to Explain What’s Wrong With American Superstars

Ja Morant, just a couple of years ago, was a player everyone wanted to watch. His fearless drives, explosive dunks, and nightly highlight reels made him one of the most marketable stars in the NBA, and the Memphis Grizzlies appeared to have their franchise player. Now, he may be on his way out, with his stock lower than ever.

Morant’s career took a turn for the worse due to his off-court antics, to put it simply. The gun videos on social media shifted the conversation from his game to his judgment, and the suspensions that followed stalled his momentum. More recently, his uneasy interactions with the media when asked about the new coaching staff have only added fuel to the uncertainty surrounding the Grizzlies.

Now, reports have surfaced suggesting that Morant could be one of the big names dealt before this year’s trade deadline. It makes sense. Memphis is not winning, and despite some strong play, Morant’s name is slipping from the rafters of superstardom, a point former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins discussed on the latest edition of Road Trippin.

“Three years ago we was just talking about Ja Morant being the face of the f****** league. being the face of the league!” screamed Perkins and he was not wrong. Even with limited success in the playoffs, Morant and the Grizzlies were considered one of the best in the NBA.

Perkins then spoke about how stars from Europe have proven to be better assets than Americans like Morant. It has little to do with their basketball ability and more to do with discipline.

“They’re not only taking over our league and setting the example on the floor. They’re taking over our league and setting the example off the floor. Jokic? We don’t have problems with him off the floor. Giannis? No problems with him off the floor. Luka? No problems with him whatsoever. Wemby.”

Jokic puts up triple-doubles every game. His biggest off-the-court controversy was that he really wanted his horse to win a race back in Serbia. Perk later mentioned how NBA franchises are starting to wise up. He does not think teams will put up with massive superstar egos anymore, especially with Europe and the upcoming drafts producing hungry players who do not seem to bring unnecessary problems.

“In these next 3-4 years, they have so many franchise guys coming up through these drafts, that teams are saying, ‘I’m not f****** dealing with this bull****. I’m not gonna sit up here and have to max out a Ja Morant $200 million to deal with this headache no more,'” stated Perkins.

But the reality is that someone in the NBA will pay Ja to help their franchise. He is still an elite scorer and, just as importantly, someone who can put fans in the seats. Perk believes the best situation for him would be landing on a team where he can operate as the second option.

“He do need to go somewhere where he’s not the 1A. Right? I’m thinking Minnesota? Maybe thinking Milwaukee might pull the rabbit out the hat,” suggested Perk. “Ja has to be very VERY careful at this point. This is the warning shot. ‘After this, if you do get traded, you better tread lightly,'” he added.

At this point, the talent is not in question. His patience is. The league is shifting toward stars who are as reliable off the court as they are on it, and Ja no longer has unlimited rope. A fresh start could still reset the conversation if he lands in the right role and fully locks in. But if this trade talk becomes reality, it feels like a true crossroads moment that will determine whether Ja earns a second act or becomes a what-could-have-been story.